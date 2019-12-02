02.12.2019 15:15:00

New at Heilind Electronics: Amphenol RF 12G MCX Connectors

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Amphenol RF, recently introduced the manufacturer's 12G MCX connectors. The MCX line is the latest in Amphenol RF's 12G offerings, which include high-frequency BNC and HD-BNC connectors.

The new connectors provide single-channel transmission of 4K and Ultra HD quality signals, supporting data transfer rates of 12 Gbps per SMPTE standards. The products also feature 75-ohm impedance, a convenient microminiature package size and push-on coupling for ease of use.

12G MCX connectors are available in both PCB and cable-mount configurations and are designed to terminate connections in applications too small to support BNC and HD-BNC configurations. The connectors transmit high-resolution, uncompressed video signals in applications like 4K/8K video cameras, mobile broadcast, digital signage, remote viewing, video encoders and routers.

Visit Heilind's website for more information about Amphenol RF 12G MCX connectors.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is the world's largest manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave and data transmission system applications. The company's RF and microwave solutions are used in many industries, including automotive, broadband, broadcast, industrial, instrumentation, medical, military and wireless.

 

SOURCE Heilind Electronics

