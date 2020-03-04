04.03.2020 22:31:00

New Artificial Intelligence System Provides Ultimate Parking Security

TORONTO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LocoMobi World is pleased to announce the release of their Added Awareness Intelligent Alert System, which was designed to mitigate security risk in parking garages such as theft and vandalism. This system is an enhancement to their License Plate Recognition System (LPR,) which is a fully scalable solution with a combination of innovative hardware and software products. This newest added security feature is an alert system using artificial intelligence to further monitor a property via the entry and exit garage doors. The front desk/concierge is alerted in real-time of all unauthorized vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians attempting to access the building through the garage. Simultaneously, the alert activates a loudspeaker in the on-ramp area, notifying the trespassers that they have not been granted access. Using advanced vision intelligence, the system can identify characteristics of intruders such as vehicle color, make, and model. Property managers can customize and configure the alerts that best suit their needs of security to give them peace of mind.

"The Added Awareness Intelligent Alert System adds a whole new layer of security to parking garages, creating a more welcoming environment, curtailing crime and provides ultimate revenue control in commercial buildings," says LocoMobi World CEO Grant Furlane. "It will be highly sought after by Property Managers and owners to ensure the safety of their tenants and guests. Future use would include smart-talking streets and signs, truly connecting cars and the urban transportation infrastructure. Our Smart City technology is connecting vehicles anywhere they travel."

About LocoMobi World Inc.

LocoMobi World Inc. is a cloud-based Smart City technology company specializing in parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, and threat management solutions. LocoMobi World produces and distributes pioneering technology to government, institutional and parking management clients throughout North America and has a growing platform of transportation infrastructure patents. LocoMobi provides a full line of products including Pay-On-Foot Kiosks, Pay-On-Exit Stations and Barrier Gates for Commercial and Residential Facilities.

LocoMobi's leading cloud-based License Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes, gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access.

For more information please visit our website at https://locomobiworld.com or call Grant Furlane at 416.898.3455.

