+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
02.03.2020 21:36:00

New Arthritis Research Education Series launches with pilot video addressing Knee Osteoarthritis and Running

VANCOUVER, March 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada's volunteer Patient Advisory Board proudly present the new Arthritis Research Education Series. By taking an in-depth look at specific research studies through the use of video and other tools, the Education Series shares important expert knowledge from leading arthritis scientists on the latest findings in arthritis research. The Series kicks off with the popular topic of Knee Osteoarthritis and Running.

Arthritis Research Canada research scientists work in partnership with our arthritis patient advisors to conduct practical arthritis research for everyday living. Our research is aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, better treatment, and improved quality of life. Our goal is to get research results into the hands of those who need it most, right now!

The Series pilot on Knee Osteoarthritis and Running includes an interactive Tweet Chat event to allow the exchange of questions and answers between the public and a panel of expert research scientists and patient advisors at Arthritis Research Canada. Everyone is invited to join the Tweet Chat on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm (PST). Be sure to use our special Tweet Chat hashtag, #ArthritisIsSerious.

Is it safe to run when you have knee osteoarthritis? Are knee braces and other knee support aids helpful? Does it help or inhibit the knee's ability to function in the future? Experts will answer these questions and more. Be a part of the conversation. More details at: https://www.arthritisresearch.ca/arthritis-research-education-series/. We look forward to your participation in our #ArthritisIsSerious Tweet Chat!

YOUR questions, answered by OUR experts:

  • Dr. Jean-Francois Esculier MSc, PhD - Research Trainee, Arthritis Research Canada
  • Dr. Linda Li BSc(PT), MSc, PhD, FCAHS - Senior Research Scientist of Clinical Epidemiology, Arthritis Research Canada
  • Dr. Jackie Whittaker BScPT, PhD - Research Scientist of Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation, Arthritis Research Canada

About ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:
Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Led by world-renowned rheumatologist, Dr. John Esdaile, Arthritis Research Canada's scientific team of over 100 are creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. With four centres across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec (Laval and McGill Universities), Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:40
Absturz der Edelmetalle mit hohen Handelsvolumina
11:00
Flood Risk Foreshadows Spring Planting
10:40
Nichts für schwache Nerven
10:23
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:12
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
09:09
SMI fällt deutlich unter die 10.000er-Marke
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
Dow zieht kräftig an -- SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
SNB zahlt für 2019 4 Milliarden Franken an Bund und Kantone - Aktie mit Kurssprung
Nach 300-Millionen-Verlust: Lego-Eigner übernehmen Verantwortung
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Hedgefonds stockt bei Tesla auf: Musks neuer Lieblings-Grossinvestor?
Neues iPhone in Gefahr? Analystin warnt vor Corona-Folgen für Apple
Trends 2020: Das steht in der Kryptobranche in diesem Jahr an
Rohstoffe im Februar 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Studie der Bank of America: So positionieren sich Fondsmanager angesichts der Corona-Sorgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow zieht kräftig an -- SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
Die Wall Street notiert deutlich höher. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich in der neuen Woche von seiner freundlichen Seite. Beim der deutschen Leitindex konnte der Abwärtstaumel der Vorwoche stoppen. In Asien setzten die Börsen zum Wochenauftakt zu einer Erholung an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;