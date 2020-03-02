New Arthritis Research Education Series launches with pilot video addressing Knee Osteoarthritis and Running

VANCOUVER, March 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada's volunteer Patient Advisory Board proudly present the new Arthritis Research Education Series. By taking an in-depth look at specific research studies through the use of video and other tools, the Education Series shares important expert knowledge from leading arthritis scientists on the latest findings in arthritis research. The Series kicks off with the popular topic of Knee Osteoarthritis and Running.

Arthritis Research Canada research scientists work in partnership with our arthritis patient advisors to conduct practical arthritis research for everyday living. Our research is aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, better treatment, and improved quality of life. Our goal is to get research results into the hands of those who need it most, right now!

The Series pilot on Knee Osteoarthritis and Running includes an interactive Tweet Chat event to allow the exchange of questions and answers between the public and a panel of expert research scientists and patient advisors at Arthritis Research Canada. Everyone is invited to join the Tweet Chat on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm (PST). Be sure to use our special Tweet Chat hashtag, #ArthritisIsSerious.

Is it safe to run when you have knee osteoarthritis? Are knee braces and other knee support aids helpful? Does it help or inhibit the knee's ability to function in the future? Experts will answer these questions and more. Be a part of the conversation. More details at: https://www.arthritisresearch.ca/arthritis-research-education-series/. We look forward to your participation in our #ArthritisIsSerious Tweet Chat!

YOUR questions, answered by OUR experts:

Dr. Jean-Francois Esculier MSc, PhD - Research Trainee, Arthritis Research Canada

MSc, PhD - Research Trainee, Arthritis Research Canada Dr. Linda Li BSc(PT), MSc, PhD, FCAHS - Senior Research Scientist of Clinical Epidemiology, Arthritis Research Canada

BSc(PT), MSc, PhD, FCAHS - Senior Research Scientist of Clinical Epidemiology, Arthritis Research Canada Dr. Jackie Whittaker BScPT, PhD - Research Scientist of Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation, Arthritis Research Canada

About ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Led by world-renowned rheumatologist, Dr. John Esdaile, Arthritis Research Canada's scientific team of over 100 are creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. With four centres across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec (Laval and McGill Universities), Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

