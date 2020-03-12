12.03.2020 15:34:00

New App Prevents Exposure to Coronavirus in Medical Waiting Rooms

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocClocker®, a pioneering app that enables patients for the first time to receive real-time wait time reporting of their medical providers, is addressing the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) nationwide by enabling patients to avoid long waits in medical waiting rooms – potentially limiting exposure risks. 

Many healthcare clinics' and hospitals' waiting rooms have been crowded in recent weeks, thanks to the rapid global outbreak of coronavirus. With the DocClocker app, which was created and funded entirely by practicing medical physicians, patients can receive real-time wait times; preventing the spread of the contagious virus by limiting the exposure of sick patients in waiting rooms. 

"It is important that people are not sitting in sick waiting rooms during the coronavirus outbreak when there are delays in the office. DocClocker providers value their patients' time and are engaged in technology efficiencies that mitigate long wait times. At times like these, patients deserve nothing less," said Dr. Eric Carter, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of DocClocker. 

DocClocker is on a mission to create transparency in the waiting room and enhance communication between patients and their medical providers. The DocClocker app easily allows for medical providers to deliver patients with waiting room wait times to create positive patient experiences – allowing patients to avoid sick waiting rooms and pursue other activities in case the office is running behind. 

In addition to receiving real-time wait times, patients can easily make last minute appointments; using a convenient self pay option or finding in-network providers. Patients can manage appointments through the app, receive appointment reminders, write reviews and report long waits. DocClocker is free to all patients and is significantly more affordable than basic appointment management tools that have dominated the market in recent years. 

"Until healthcare systems develop more comprehensive programs to limit the spread of COVID-19, DocClocker has the potential to help patients by avoiding long delays in the waiting room, and in turn, decrease the exposure and transmission of this communicable disease.  We encourage patients to take advantage of this free resource," said Dr. Kevin Makati, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of DocClocker. 

PATIENTS
Download the App:
Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/docclocker/id1321644191
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.docclocker.patient

PROVIDERS
Request a free demo: contact@docclocker.com

About DocClocker:
Developed by Fast Pathway Inc, DocClocker brings transparency to the doctor's waiting room using modern technology to streamline communication between doctors, patients, and their families. For more information about DocClocker, please visit the app's website at: https://docclocker.com/

Location Information:
Fast Pathway, Inc
2202 North Westshore Blvd., Suite 200
Tampa, Florida 33607

About Fast Pathway, Inc:
Fast Pathway Inc is the developer and operator of the DocClocker® platform and maintains the cloud-based technology for subscribers and users.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-app-prevents-exposure-to-coronavirus-in-medical-waiting-rooms-301022378.html

SOURCE DocClocker

