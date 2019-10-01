+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
New App Offers One Stop Solution for Managing Health, Wealth and Career

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health, finance, and career management is set to get a lot easier following the launch of the new app, Chizell.

Touted as the 'Tool for a beautiful life' Chizell is an innovative app designed to reward users for tracking their health, finance, and career all in one place. The health section of the app awards points for tracking meals and exercises and offers excellent resources for living a healthy life. In the finance section, users earn points for creating and maintaining their budget. They can also track, manage their debts, and get advice on saving and investing. But that's not all. Those scouting for a new job can earn points by merely creating a professional resume in the career section. They can also access resources for landing their dream job. Once enough points have been accumulated, users can redeem them on the Chizell app marketplace for Amazon and Walmart gift certificates and other cool rewards.

Software Developer, Negou Seid, is the co-creator behind Chizell. Questioned about the motivation for creating the app, he explained: "I want to help people use data to change their lives. I believe that we fail our goals of losing weight or saving money because we fail to see the overall change in our lives. A decision to be healthy will have an impact on our finance, our career, and our social life. For example, if you grab fast food for lunch every day, this will harm your health and finance."

Data tracking is the hallmark of the Chizell app. Tracking data gives a better understanding of improvement. But it's not enough to track data, and that's why Chizell takes it a bit further by rewarding users for achieving and maintaining their health, and financial goals. Seid said: "We want users of our app to achieve their goals and rewards have been shown to motivate people to do better."

Of course, there are several fitness and finance apps on the market. But Chizell simplifies the management of these critical facets of life. This single app will reduce the amount of space used on mobile devices for fitness, health, and professional apps and also save time maneuvering from app to app.

Currently, Chizell is only available as a web-based app; however, plans are afoot to launch the mobile app in the coming months. For further information or to start using the Chizell app, visit: chizell.com.

Media contact: Negou Seid
Phone: 720-209-7375
Email: 223885@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-app-offers-one-stop-solution-for-managing-health-wealth-and-career-300928440.html

SOURCE Chizell

