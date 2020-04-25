+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
25.04.2020 05:00:00

New and Used Car Sales and Automotive Service and Repair Continue at California Dealership

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in California still have a place to go for all their automotive needs during these difficult times. Hyundai of Moreno Valley remains open for business and is continuing to service its local drivers with all their automotive needs. From new and used car sales to automotive service and repair, drivers can find everything they need at Hyundai of Moreno Valley. With a continued effort to provide a safe and clean environment to drivers when they visit the dealership to numerous online offerings that allow shoppers to search for a vehicle, schedule auto maintenance and repair and perform the necessary new model research on the dealership's website, shoppers have all the tools they need.

At Hyundai of Moreno Valley, there are many steps being taken to ensure that the dealership is providing a safe and healthy environment for all of its guests and team members. With robust quality assurance standards and cleaning practices in place, and guidance from local and federal health institutions, Hyundai of Moreno Valley is taking every precaution necessary to continue serving its local new and used car shoppers and drivers.

Drivers searching for a new or used vehicle or who need automotive service or repair can reach out to the California dealership with questions by calling 951-900-4248 or by visiting the dealership's website by going to http://www.hyundaiofmorenovalley.com. Shoppers may also visit the dealership in person by driving to 27500 Eucalyptus Ave.

 

SOURCE Hyundai of Moreno Valley

Nestle 106.56
1.78 %
Lonza Grp 424.80
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 347.45
0.55 %
Givaudan 3’262.00
0.06 %
ABB 16.82
0.06 %
Alcon 51.34
-1.46 %
SGS 2’181.00
-1.49 %
CS Group 7.75
-1.70 %
CieFinRichemont 52.24
-2.06 %
The Swatch Grp 183.80
-3.06 %
