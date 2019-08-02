02.08.2019 20:10:00

New and improved clean water and wastewater systems for Manitobans

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern reliable water infrastructure is vital to building healthy communities, preserving waterways and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services Dan Vandal, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced funding for four important projects to improve water and wastewater services for residents across Manitoba.   

In Portage la Prairie, an investment will support upgrades to its water pollution control facility including a new treatment process to remove nitrogen and phosphorous from the wastewater before it is discharged into the Assiniboine River and the implementation of a full energy co-generation system that will convert biogas into usable energy. This will reduce both gas emissions and the amount of natural gas required to power the facility. 

In Altona and the Regional Municipality of De Salaberry, funds will support projects to improve access to safe and reliable drinking water and resolve present and future maintenance issues. In Carman, upgrades to the regional water supply and treatment system will remove the boil water advisory in the Town.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $65 million towards these projects through the Investing in Canada plan. The Province of Manitoba is investing more than $65 million with the remaining funding for the projects provided by the municipalities.

Quote

"Modern and efficient water services are essential to ensuring the well-being of our families and our environment. By investing in new water systems and upgrading existing infrastructure in Manitoba, we are helping ensure all Manitobans have access to safe reliable drinking water for years to come and building the Canada we want for tomorrow."

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services Dan Vandal, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Manitoba:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/mb-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

