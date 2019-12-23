New and Expanded Direct Flights to Daytona Beach Start in January 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in January, new and expanded direct flights to Daytona Beach make booking a winter getaway easier than ever.

Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) currently offers year-round, non-stop flights from Atlanta (via Delta Air Lines) and Charlotte (via American Airlines), as well as seasonal non-stop flights from Toronto (via Sunwing Airlines).

Starting in January 2020, American will be expanding service to DAB with a larger plane for one of its daily flights from Charlotte, NC, and increasing the number of daily flights from Charlotte from five to six. Beginning Jan. 11, American will also add seasonal non-stop service between DAB and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York.

Sunwing is ramping up its seasonal service from once-weekly flights from Toronto to twice-weekly beginning in February and operating through April.

For the DAYTONA 500 Weekend (Feb. 14-17), Delta is adding non-stop flights from Atlanta as well as a nonstop flight from Detroit. American is also adding capacity for DAYTONA 500 travelers.

Flying DAB means little to no additional travel time as the airport is located just five miles from the 'World's Most Famous' beach.

