23.12.2019 22:37:00

New and Expanded Direct Flights to Daytona Beach Start in January 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in January, new and expanded direct flights to Daytona Beach make booking a winter getaway easier than ever.

Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (PRNewsfoto/Daytona Beach Area Convention &)

Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) currently offers year-round, non-stop flights from Atlanta (via Delta Air Lines) and Charlotte (via American Airlines), as well as seasonal non-stop flights from Toronto (via Sunwing Airlines).

Starting in January 2020, American will be expanding service to DAB with a larger plane for one of its daily flights from Charlotte, NC, and increasing the number of daily flights from Charlotte from five to six. Beginning Jan. 11, American will also add seasonal non-stop service between DAB and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York.

Sunwing is ramping up its seasonal service from once-weekly flights from Toronto to twice-weekly beginning in February and operating through April.

For the DAYTONA 500 Weekend (Feb. 14-17), Delta is adding non-stop flights from Atlanta as well as a nonstop flight from Detroit.  American is also adding capacity for DAYTONA 500 travelers.

Flying DAB means little to no additional travel time as the airport is located just five miles from the 'World's Most Famous' beach. 

About the Daytona Beach Area
Experience endless adventures in the Daytona Beach area, a destination comprised of eight distinct communities offering visitors the perfect beach base camp to explore East Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous white-sand beaches. The destination boasts accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets ranging from 4-star resorts to hotels to B&Bs and campgrounds and everything in between.  Ranked #1 in Travel Channel's "Top 10 Attractions in Florida, and named a TripAdvisor Best Weekend Getaway in Northeast Florida, TripAdvisor also named Daytona Beach to its "10 Most Affordable Beach Vacations on Florida's East Coast." Visitors can enjoy experiences beyond the beach by choosing from a surprising list of outdoor adventures, family-friendly attractions, arts and cultural venues and an eclectic culinary scene. To receive a complimentary Visitors Guide, find a place to stay, or book your next adventure, visit DaytonaBeach.com.

#LoveDaytonaBeach

Media Contact:  Kate Holcomb, APR
kholcomb@daytonabeach.com 
386.255.0415, ext. 125

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-and-expanded-direct-flights-to-daytona-beach-start-in-january-2020-300979116.html

SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:02
Ende gut, alles gut
10:30
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
Tom Lee überzeugt: Anleger sollten sich auf eine Weihnachtsrally vorbereiten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI schliesst erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Weihnachtspause -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Grosse Koalition verliert im Sonntagstrend weiter an Zustimmung
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
Apple-Arcade: iKonzern bietet Preisnachlass für Jahresabo
Russische Zentralbankchefin: Kryptowährungen gleichen Glücksspiel
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück - Boeing-Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI schliesst erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Weihnachtspause -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Rekordlaune an der Wall Street setzte sich fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor Weihnachten weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe Abgaben. Asiens Börsen fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;