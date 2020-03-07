07.03.2020 09:00:00

New Alliance Academy Announces the Results of their Parent Satisfaction Survey

PARAMUS, N.J., March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently, New Alliance Academy has conducted a survey to measure the overall satisfaction of their therapeutic education program. Those who took the survey were asked several questions and were instructed to rate their satisfaction level based on those questions from strongly disagree to strongly agree. The satisfaction level for every question on the survey had a positive outcome.

As the word "alliance" explains in its name, New Alliance Academy works very closely with the students' families in order to achieve the students' goals. Due to this dynamic relationship, measuring the degree of family satisfaction is an essential tool to further the success of the program. New Alliance Academy is very proud to announce that overall, families are very satisfied with the school's program. Full results of the survey can be found on the New Alliance Academy website.

About

New Alliance Academy in Paramus, NJ is a high school for teenagers who experience acute psychological distress. New Alliance Academy provides a full educational curriculum that addresses the emotional and academic needs of its students in a day school setting. The school integrates educational and ancillary therapeutic services, expertly crafted and delivered in one location. These therapeutic services are designed to eventually facilitate the adolescent's return to a least restrictive educational setting as soon as they are ready. Students gain a deeper understanding of themselves by receiving the tools they need to move forward in their education and in life.

 

SOURCE New Alliance Academy

