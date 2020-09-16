16.09.2020 04:24:00

New Adventurous Content Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that a variety of new content is now available in Black Desert Mobile. Through this update, Adventurers can explore new regions and events that will make their characters even more powerful. 

Hadum, the Goddess of Darkness, is on her way to the world of Black Desert with the introduction of a new region and questline. Before Hadum arrives, the Omen of Darkness will first welcome Adventurers to help them prepare for the opening of Hadum's Realm. This preparatory stage will allow Adventurers to obtain precious items and gain new weapons and armor from Orwen's Shop.  

Moreover, Town Hall Tier 8 has been added to camps, allowing Adventurers to further expand their camps and produce even more resources. Various other resources can also be gained by exploring the new Merchantry: Mediah location that will enable Adventurers to trade in the northern region. This region will allow them to enjoy items such as the Mythical grade Crow Marchant's Elixirs and other new trade products.  

In the meantime, the latest class Hashashin is continuing to rise in popularity across the globe. After the simultaneous update in both mobile and PC, Hashashin has increased the number of new Black Desert Mobile Adventurers by 200%. 

Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.  

About Black Desert  

Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs.    

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200916/2918824-1

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.20
1.68 %
Roche Hldg G 335.45
1.65 %
Novartis 83.06
1.42 %
SGS 2’425.00
1.29 %
Lonza Grp 557.40
1.24 %
Nestle 109.64
-0.05 %
Swiss Re 75.34
-0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.60
-0.66 %
UBS Group 11.20
-2.06 %
CS Group 9.98
-2.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.09.20
Kupfer und seine Bedeutung für Chinas Wirtschaft – OpenMarkets
15.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15.09.20
Vontobel: Ungewöhnliche Kooperationen im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
15.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
15.09.20
SMI lässt es zum Wochenstart ruhig angehen
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Siegfried-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siegfried wird Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer abfüllen
Nach neuem Bericht über mögliche Fusion: CS- und UBS-Aktien geben nach
Warren Buffett bereits investiert: Alles Wichtige zum Börsengang von Snowflake
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: VRP-Kandidat Andreas Schmid nimmt sich aus dem Rennen
Roche-Aktie zieht an: Schulterschluss mit Unispital Basel bei Krebsbehandlung
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Vergleich in Kalifornien
Deshalb steht der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck
Milliarden-Vergleich: Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei - Aktie rot
Dow gibt Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow gibt Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street schrumpften die Gewinne im späten Verlauf. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX legten zu. Asiens Indizes fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB