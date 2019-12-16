New AAPL Guide Decodes Value-Based Care And Payment Models

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership® announced today the debut of the book, "Value-Based Healthcare and Payment Models: Including Frontline Strategies for 20 Clinical Subspecialties," by Grace E. Terrell, MD, MMM, CPE, FACP, FACPE, and Julian D. (Bo) Bobbitt Jr., JD.

The book, available in print and convenient eBook formats, addresses an issue with which physician leaders are already familiar: All healthcare systems must soon move to value-based care. It's not a matter of "if" but "when." The problem is that most healthcare stakeholders lack the expertise to successfully affect the shift from pay-for-service to pay-for-performance models.

To better equip physician leaders, Terrell and Bobbitt, simultaneously visionary and practical, have culled and vetted key strategies from a large and disorganized body of sources to provide a cohesive, comprehensive guide that answers the question, "How can we make this succeed?"

"We are delighted to partner with national pioneers Grace Terrell and Bo Bobbitt on this important and timely publication," says Peter Angood, MD, president and CEO of the American Association for Physician Leadership®. "This book is a valuable roadmap for physician leaders who truly are on the front lines of change and can benefit from clearly defined goals for value-based care that are presented in a positive tone, supported by field-tested examples, and which confer proven reform opportunities."

The 290-page research guide is filled with practical, no-nonsense advice on the shift to value-based care in both the private and public healthcare sectors, and at a time when healthcare stakeholders need to rethink their own added-value strategies in a manner that best serves patients and providers alike.

As the title suggests, the authors also lay out high-value strategies for 20 different subspecialties with specialty-specific changes in the way medicine is practiced and paid for.

Order from the AAPL website

About the American Association for Physician Leadership® - the only professional organization dedicated to providing education, career support and advocacy to support physician leaders as they create transformative solutions within the rapidly evolving field of health care. Learn more at physicianleaders.org.

