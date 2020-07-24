+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020 19:00:00

New 2021 Hyundai Palisade Trim Level on the Horizon at Cocoa Hyundai

COCOA, Fla., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai recently unveiled information about the sophomore model year of the brand's new full-size, three-row crossover utility vehicle: the 2021 Hyundai Palisade. After a stellar introduction, the Hyundai Palisade is poised to continue turning heads and increasing in popularity for the 2021 model year, especially with the addition of a new top-tier trim level.

The new trim level, Calligraphy, creates an additional option for shoppers to choose from, this one on the upper end. It adds several upscale design cues to the interior and exterior, such as quilted-leather door panels and a set of 20" alloy wheels that are exclusive to the Calligraphy trim. Residents of Cocoa, Florida, or the surrounding area can get a head start on researching the new 2021 Hyundai Palisade on the website of local dealership Cocoa Hyundai.

The dealer has turned its website into an expansive resource for research throughout the car-buying process, with its comprehensive blog and a host of informative model research pages and competitive comparisons. Staff at the dealership has already gotten a start on providing information regarding the upcoming 2021 Hyundai Palisade to potential buyers, including a complete list of what the new top Calligraphy trim level adds to the preexisting Limited trim slated just below it.

Residents of the area who might be interested in learning about the updates to the new model can find all of this information on the dealership's website, http://www.CocoaHyundai.com. Specific questions regarding the 2021 Hyundai Palisade can be directed to the sales team at 321-631-2444. Cocoa Hyundai is located at 1825 West King St in Cocoa.

 

SOURCE Cocoa Hyundai

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.27
0.36 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.30 %
Swisscom 494.10
-0.28 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.55 %
Geberit 506.20
-0.59 %
SGS 2’423.00
-1.90 %
Novartis 78.07
-2.11 %
Adecco Group 45.77
-2.28 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
-2.80 %
Alcon 55.10
-3.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:15
Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:04
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
10:00
Seven Observations Concerning the Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response
08:43
Stimmung droht zu kippen
06:14
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik schwächt sich ab / EUR/USD – Lage langfristig aufgehellt
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Genussscheine verlieren: Roche bekommt Coronakrise im Halbjahr zu spüren
Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie rutscht nach deutlichem Plus tief ins Minus
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Lonza steigert Gewinn und schreibt Spezialchemie zum Verkauf aus - Lonza-Aktie leichter
Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach
Währungsmanipulator: Schweiz dürfte auf der schwarzen Liste der USA landen
ARYZTA-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Aktionär Veraison erhöht den Druck
BB Biotech-Aktie kann von starken Zahlen nicht profitieren: Milliardengewinn dank Biotech-Hype
Daimler-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. Am Freitag prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB