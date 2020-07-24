New 2021 Hyundai Palisade Trim Level on the Horizon at Cocoa Hyundai

COCOA, Fla., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai recently unveiled information about the sophomore model year of the brand's new full-size, three-row crossover utility vehicle: the 2021 Hyundai Palisade. After a stellar introduction, the Hyundai Palisade is poised to continue turning heads and increasing in popularity for the 2021 model year, especially with the addition of a new top-tier trim level.

The new trim level, Calligraphy, creates an additional option for shoppers to choose from, this one on the upper end. It adds several upscale design cues to the interior and exterior, such as quilted-leather door panels and a set of 20" alloy wheels that are exclusive to the Calligraphy trim. Residents of Cocoa, Florida, or the surrounding area can get a head start on researching the new 2021 Hyundai Palisade on the website of local dealership Cocoa Hyundai.

The dealer has turned its website into an expansive resource for research throughout the car-buying process, with its comprehensive blog and a host of informative model research pages and competitive comparisons. Staff at the dealership has already gotten a start on providing information regarding the upcoming 2021 Hyundai Palisade to potential buyers, including a complete list of what the new top Calligraphy trim level adds to the preexisting Limited trim slated just below it.

Residents of the area who might be interested in learning about the updates to the new model can find all of this information on the dealership's website

