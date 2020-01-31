+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
New 2020 Volkswagen Jetta available at San Juan Capistrano dealer

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2020 Jetta, the newest model in the ubiquitous Volkswagen sedan line, is now available for purchase or lease at California-based Volkswagen dealership Capistrano Volkswagen. Volkswagen releases its new model year vehicles slowly and the 2020 Jetta is the newest 2020 model available to the US consumer base. It should be noted the performance Jetta GLI model is not currently available.

The new Jetta has five different trims for its 2020 model year debut. Every model has a an eight-speed automatic transmission, though two of the trims have a six-speed manual transmission variant. Here are the seven available options at their manufacturer's suggested MSRPs:

  • 1.4T S (Manual) - $18,895
  • 1.4T S (Auto) - $19,695
  • 1.4T SE - $22,645
  • 1.4T SE R-Line (Manual) - $22,695
  • 1.4T SE R-Line (Auto) - $23,495
  • 1.4T SEL - $25,995
  • 1.4T SEL Premium - $27,945

These prices can and will change, as they are subject to the dealer's preferences.

There are many new additions to the Jetta. Every model gets complimentary access to Volkswagen Car-Net for five years. Each model will also have an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot. The SEL and SEL Premium trims include wireless charging for smart devices. The SE and R-Line models offer the cold weather package that includes a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats (heated front seats are standard on these trims), heated wiper park, heated washer nozzles, and remote start. The SEL and SEL Premium get these features standard.

Those wishing to learn more about the 2020 Jetta and its availability are encouraged to visit the Capistrano Volkswagen website at https://www.capovw.com/. Dealership staff are also able to be reached via telephone: 844-815-5606. The dealership can be visited, for those so inclined, by heading to 32922 Valle Road, San Juan Capistrano. It is located right off Interstate 5.

 

