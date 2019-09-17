17.09.2019 19:10:00

New $4.5 Million Grant Program to Spur Innovation in Diagnostic Quality and Safety

EVANSTON, Ill., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM) has been awarded a $4.5 million grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation to launch the DxQI Seed Grant Program. The new program will engage healthcare organizations in efforts to identify, develop and test interventions aimed at improving diagnostic quality and reducing harm from diagnostic error.

SIDM will open the application process in January 2020 with decisions in the Spring. For the inaugural year, twenty grants of up to $50,000 each will be awarded. The program will support two additional annual grantee cohorts.

"SIDM's DxQI Seed Grant Program will stimulate innovation in the field of diagnostic quality, an area where practice improvement activity is lagging," said Paul Epner, CEO and co-founder of SIDM. "Through engaging health professionals in developing and testing promising approaches, the program will lay the groundwork for a multitude of strategies to improve diagnostic quality and safety and unleash the creativity of the healthcare community."

Inaccurate or delayed diagnosis is the most common, catastrophic, and costly type of medical error. According to recent research from Johns Hopkins University, 34 percent of all malpractice cases that result in death or permanent disability are caused by diagnostic errors with 74% of such cases stemming from one of three sources: cancer (38%), acute vascular events (23%), and infection (13%), collectively described as the "Big Three."

"Three clinical categories – cardiovascular events, infections and cancers – are responsible for a disproportionate share of serious harm and preventable death because of sub-optimal diagnosis. The Moore Foundation is excited to partner with SIDM on this initiative emphasizing diagnostic improvement for these conditions," said Daniel Yang, M.D., program officer for the Moore Foundation's Diagnostic Excellence Initiative. "We believe this investment in diagnostic excellence is timely and goes beyond avoiding errors, including consideration of cost, timeliness, accuracy, and patient experience. Designing an optimal quality improvement intervention will require a careful balancing among these competing demands."

Applicants to the program will be asked to identify the emphasis of their interventions and at least 50 percent of selected proposals will be focused on the "Big Three." SIDM will build a DxQI online community to support shared learning across sites and to receive real-time counsel from an Improvement Advisor.

Organizations interested in the DxQI Seed Grant Program may sign up on the SIDM website to receive notifications when the request for proposal is issued.

About the Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM)
The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM) catalyzes and leads change to improve diagnosis and eliminate harm from diagnostic error. We work in partnership with patients, their families, the healthcare community and every interested stakeholder. SIDM is the only organization focused solely on the problem of diagnostic error and improving the accuracy and timeliness of diagnosis. In 2015, SIDM established the Coalition to Improve Diagnosis, to increase awareness and actions that improve diagnosis. Members of the Coalition represent hundreds of thousands of healthcare providers and patients—and the leading health organizations and government agencies involved in patient care. Together, we work to find solutions that enhance diagnostic safety and quality, reduce harm, and ultimately, ensure better health outcomes for patients. Visit http://www.improvediagnosis.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation
The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation fosters path-breaking scientific discovery, environmental conservation, patient care improvements and preservation of the special character of the Bay Area. Visit http://www.Moore.org or follow @MooreFound.

 

SOURCE Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16:06
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:30
Noch lange keine Ruhe am Ölmarkt
09:58
Vontobel: derimail - STOXX® Europe 600 Indizes mit 50% europäischer Barriere
09:30
SMI-Anleger ziehen sich zurück
16.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf DKSH Holding AG
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ölpreise nach Drohnenangriff auf saudische Raffinerie zweistellig im Plus
Rieter-Aktie zieht an: Peter Spuhler hat sich mit Rieter-Aktien eingedeckt
Ende des Bitcoin-Hypes? Grosse Börsen verzeichnen weniger Trades
Darum bietet Apple seinen Streaming-Dienst Apple TV+ so günstig an
Dow schlussendlich leichter -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich stabil
Roche-Genussscheine starten durch nach Investorentag
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Zalando-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Grossaktionär Kinnevik schliesst Platzierung von Zalando-Aktienpaket ab
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktien verlieren kräftig: rating gesenkt
Weitere Rally voraus? So lange sollten Anleger ihre Bitcoin halten, um garantiert einen Gewinn zu erzielen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst fester -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zurückhaltend. An den US-Börsen herrscht eine leicht negative Tendenz. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich von politischer Unsicherheit belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB