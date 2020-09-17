Never Alone Initiative Hosts Worldwide Livestream from Prolific Author Deepak Chopra and Launch of his 91st Book Titled "Total Meditation"

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide wellness expert, spiritual icon and New York Times bestselling author, Deepak Chopra, is launching his 91st book titled Total Meditation - Practices in Living the Awakened Life on September 22, 2020 (8am PDT) during a worldwide livestream event that will broadcast on YouTube and Facebook Live. The Total Meditation Livestream was created in conjunction with The Chopra Foundation's Never Alone Initiative, raising awareness and donations for mental health and suicide prevention for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (September). As part of the livestream, Dr. Chopra will introduce his new book and lead a meditation in the two-part event. Those wishing to view the livestream can register here.

The livestream, hosted by Gabriella Wright, co-founder of the Never Alone Initiative and an actress, activist and humanitarian, will include two parts with unprecedented access to Deepak Chopra:

Part I – The Future of Wellbeing – Dr. Deepak Chopra will speak to the Future of Wellbeing and lead a meditation in a 45-minute program. No cost to attend this portion.

– Dr. will speak to the Future of Wellbeing and lead a meditation in a 45-minute program. No cost to attend this portion. Part II – 7 Axioms for Waking Up ( $41.99 donation) – An immersive and interactive experience with Deepak to deepen insight and practices in awakening. Includes a Q&A with the new Master Meditation in a 1.5+ hour program. The livestream donation contributes to a fundraiser for Never Alone Initiative and its programs supporting wellbeing. It also includes a signed copy of the book, Total Meditation.

Total Meditation - Practices in Living the Awakened Life calls on readers to live an "awakened life" through meditation and breathing. As Chopra states in the book, "There are many good reasons to meditate, reasons that date back thousands of years. But this book was written not with a glance backward, but with a view forward. I call this the awakened life."

Total Meditation is being by published in the United States by Harmony Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Random House/Penguin. The book is currently available for pre-order and will be available on September 22.

For more information, to view a trailer of the event, and to register for the livestream, visit the Total Meditation website at https://totalmeditationlive.deepakchopra.com

Total Meditation Synopsis:

With this book, Deepak elevates the practice of meditation to a life-changing quest for higher consciousness and a more fulfilling existence. He also incorporates new research on meditation and its benefits, provides practical awareness exercises, and concludes with a 52-week program of meditations to help revolutionize every aspect of your life. Total Meditation offers a complete exploration and reinterpretation of the physical, mental, emotional, relational, and spiritual benefits that this practice can bring.

Deepak guides readers on how to wake up to new levels of awareness that will ultimately cultivate a clear vision, heal suffering in your mind and body, and help recover who you really are. Readers will undergo a transformative process, which results in an awakening of the body, mind, and spirit that will allow you to live in a state of open, free, creative, and blissful awareness twenty-four hours a day.

About Deepak Chopra

Dr. Chopra is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, and a member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists. He is the founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. He is the author of 91 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as "one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century."

