Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer aerosol spray sunscreens recalled due to elevated benzene levels

17.07.2021 16:45:00
Summary
- Product: Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer sunscreens, for adults and children, in aerosol spray format.
- Issue: Johnson & Johnson Inc. is recalling all lots of Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer aerosol spray sunscreens due to elevated levels of benzene, which may pose serious health risks after long-term, repeated use.
- What to do: Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns. Continue using other sunscreen as directed on the product label.
Issue
Johnson & Johnson Inc. is recalling all lots of Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer children and adult sunscreens, in aerosol spray format, after testing conducted by the company detected elevated levels of benzene. Frequent and long-term exposure (e.g., through the skin and by inhalation) to elevated levels of benzene may pose serious health risks.
Humans are exposed to benzene in the air (e.g., by inhaling car exhaust, second-hand tobacco smoke and industrial emissions). We can also be exposed by swallowing benzene or absorbing it through the skin (e.g., through contact with contaminated water). Immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches. While there is no safe level of benzene, long-term (over a year or more) and repeated exposure to elevated levels of benzene may lead to serious health effects, including various forms of cancer such as leukemia, anemia (low red blood cells), and bone marrow failure.
The potential issue was identified by testing conducted by Valisure (an independent U.S. quality assurance company) that detected elevated levels of benzene in several sunscreen and after-sun products in the U.S., including Johnson & Johnson Inc. products. Health Canada is aware that recalls are taking place in the U.S. for the same reason.
The safety of health products that Canadians rely on is a priority for Health Canada. Of the products tested by Valisure, Health Canada has followed up with companies on the higher-risk products (2 parts per million (ppm) benzene and above) that are also authorized in Canada. Health Canada's assessment is ongoing. This includes determining if sunscreens and other types of products (i.e. after-sun products) sold by other companies may be affected in Canada, and evaluating the issue to identify potential causes and risk mitigation measures.
Health Canada emphasises that it is important that people continue to use sunscreen to protect themselves from sun damage. Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can cause cancer and other skin effects.
Health Canada recommends broad-spectrum sunscreen (one that provides protection from both ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B rays) with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher to prevent sunburn and to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer. Anyone with a known history of severe reactions to sunlight should stay out of the sun as much as possible and always use sunscreen and other sun-protective measures.
If additional products or safety concerns are identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians.
Affected products
Product Name
DIN
Lot #
Expiration Date
Neutrogena Beach Defense Kids SPF 60
02420953
05220E01
01/2022
03020E05
12/2021
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
02486474
09021E04
02/2023
01821E01
12/2022
04721E02
01/2023
04920E09
01/2022
28920E12
09/2022
29819E03
09/2021
29919E03
09/2021
33520E13
10/2022
33620E13
10/2022
33819E05
11/2021
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
02301563
33718F05
11/2021
33818F04
11/2021
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
02487942
30119E04
09/2021
29919E04
09/2021
35219E06
11/2021
29420E05
09/2022
01921E02
12/2022
35319E06
11/2021
09221E04
03/2023
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
02301571
33218F18
10/2021
33418F19
10/2021
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
02502526
08821E01
02/2023
08621E01
02/2023
13121E01
04/2023
29520E04
09/2022
29620E04
09/2022
29620E05
09/2022
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
02334542
07720E01
02/2022
07620E01
02/2022
35219E03
11/2021
31819E02
10/2021
29819E01
09/2021
29719E01
09/2021
31719E02
10/2021
What you should do
Health Canada advises consumers, including parents and caregivers to:
- Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.
- Continue using other sunscreen as directed on the product label.
- Contact Johnson & Johnson Inc. by calling, toll-free, 1-800-458-1673, if you have questions about the recall.
- Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
Health Canada strongly encourages the use of sunscreens to protect against harmful UV radiation and provides general sun safety tips as well as safety tips for parents.
Image
Neutrogena Beach Defense Kids SPF 60 Spray
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 30 (DIN 02486474)
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 30 (DIN 02301563)
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 45 (DIN 02487942)
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 45 (DIN 02301571)
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 60 (DIN 02502526)
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 60 (DIN 02334542)
