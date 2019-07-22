Neutrino Energy Group: Mainstream Science is Catching Up

BERLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of superconductor engineering, heat has always been an issue. While reducing the energy loss of electrons moving through a material is ideal in power grids and other applications, existing superconductor technology must be operated at exceedingly high temperatures to deliver the desired results.

Recently, however, scientists have discovered that thin layers of carbon, known as trilayer graphene, conduct electricity with no net energy loss at 1.7 degrees Kelvin, which is just slightly above absolute zero. The researchers who stumbled upon this discovery (with nothing more than Scotch tape and overflowing ingenuity) see their trilayer graphene as a replacement for existing superconductors. The Neutrino Energy Group, however, see even greater potential for this discovery.

The Trilayer Graphene Superconductor and Neutrino Energy

In fact, leading neutrino energy scientists are quite a bit ahead of the curve. Back in 2015, Holger Thorsten Schubart, the CEO of the Neutrino Energy Group, announced and patented a conductive material quite similar to the newly-discovered trilayer graphene superconductor. In this patent, Schubart describes a "neutrino film" that is capable of responding to the motion of neutrinos as they pass through the planet in their countless trillions every day.

While mainstream science has just caught up to the idea that extremely thin layers of carbon are capable of responding to and carrying electrical energy with almost 100 percent fidelity, Schubart and the team at the Neutrino Energy Group have been hard at work developing usable neutrino energy technology since 2015. Inspired by the gripping 2015 discovery that neutrinos do, in fact, have mass, Schubart has dedicated the full resources of the Neutrino Energy Group toward developing new technologies capable of transforming this ethereal mass into usable energy.

How Does Neutrino Energy Technology Work?

With the discovery that neutrinos have mass, it became a given that these ghostly particles can be harnessed and used for energy. Grasping the power of neutrino energy, however, requires more than simply extending your hand and letting these seemingly immaterial particles pass right through you. To transform the energy of passing neutrinos into usable electricity, a revolution of science and engineering was required.

Just as in the case of the newly-discovered trilayer graphene superconducting material, the basis of the neutrino energy technology developed by Schubart and his team involves the use of incredibly thin layers of graphene to create a resonance from passing neutrinos and convert this kinetic energy into electricity. To do so, spiked graphene and silicon are adhered to a suitable substrate, and when passing neutrinos strike this combination of silicon and graphene, a harmonic resonance process begins that is then registered by an electrical conversion device.

This technology has been demonstrated to work in a laboratory setting at the University of Chicago and repeatedly by Schubart and his team. While it can currently only derive a small amount of electricity from passing neutrinos, Schubart expects that this neutrino energy technology will be capable of powering small devices like smartphones within just a few years.

From there, a world in which every electronic device and industrial machine is powered by neutrino energy isn't that hard to imagine. Humanity is badly in need of liberation from the geopolitical and environmental struggles currently caused by reliance on fossil fuel energy, and neutrino energy offers a solution that works even when the sun is down.

The Implications of Improved Graphene Superconductor Technology

For years, the primary argument against neutrino energy technology is that it is impractical. While it might be true that neutrinos have mass and can, therefore, be harnessed to create energy, the energy derived from neutrinos is so small that it could never be used to power a smartphone let alone an entire city's electrical grid.

From the beginning, however, Schubart and other proponents of neutrino energy have maintained that every great leap forward in human energy technology takes time. It's important to remember that solar panels were invented in 1958, but photovoltaic cells only entered into widespread consumer use in the 1990s. During the more than 30 years that elapsed before solar cells became mainstream, plenty of skeptics laughed at the idea that these energy collectors could ever become practical. Today, however, thousands of homes across the world are powered purely with solar panels, and photovoltaic cell technology is now so cheap that it's accessible to practically every consumer.

Just as continuing scientific discoveries and engineering feats gradually gave solar panel technology the legitimacy it needed to break into the mainstream, so does the recent discovery of superconducting trilayer graphene bring neutrino energy one step forward into mainstream acceptance within the scientific community.

The Importance of Neutrino Energy Conservation

One other important implication of the recent graphene superconductor discovery is the potential of this technology to be used in transporting the energy derived from neutrino energy devices such as the proposed Neutrino Power Cube. No matter how advanced neutrino energy technology becomes, it will remain that case that the passage of these particles through collection devices yields relatively small amounts of energy.

Current common conductors, such as copper wire, lose an incredible amount of energy as they transfer electricity from one place to another. While this energy loss may be just an inevitable part of the operating costs of transporting coal-generated, nuclear-generated, or other conventional types of electrical power, any loss of electricity in the context of neutrino energy technology could significantly hamper the practicability of this revolutionary innovation.

Thin layers of graphene are essential to the operation of devices that collect neutrino energy, and it may turn out that superconducting graphene will be an integral component in dispersing this energy to consumers across the globe. At the same time, however, Schubart imagines a world in which every home and business has its own Neutrino Power Cube, which would make the current need to transfer electrical energy over long distances obsolete.

Neutrino Energy and Its Environmental Impact

Humanity's current dependence on fossil fuel energy is causing horrific damage to the environment. Deriving energy from fossil fuels requires ripping crude oil and coal out of the ground and subjecting it to highly wasteful and environmentally hazardous purification processes. It also appears that humanity's reliance on fossil fuel energy could be contributing to ongoing global changes in our climate that will inevitably lead to more natural disasters and wildly fluctuating temperatures.

Current alternatives to fossil fuels are almost just as undesirable. While nuclear reactor technology has come a long way in the last couple of decades, nuclear power plants are still highly dangerous, and it could be some time until this type of energy becomes practicable. At the same time, wind and photovoltaic energy technologies leave much to be desired. To derive levels of solar energy that rival fossil fuels, it would be necessary to cover almost the entire planet with photovoltaic cells, and the public rejection of windmills as being dangerous to wildlife and unsightly isn't without merit.

Neutrino energy is poised to serve as the solution to the modern energy crisis. By combining the most recent developments in graphene engineering with cutting-edge scientific discoveries, neutrino energy may be just what humanity needs to kick fossil fuels to the curb permanently.

Details on the Trilayer Graphene Superconductor

The more that scientists discover the potential benefits of ultra-thin graphene in various applications, the more it will become clear that harnessing the power of neutrinos with these incredibly thin layers of carbon is far from being a utopian fantasy. To explain exactly how increased use of graphene legitimizes the neutrino energy technology developed by the Neutrino Energy Group, it's important to take a look at how this new superconducting technology works.

To start, the scientists who developed this revolutionary technology use nothing more than pencil lead and Scotch tape. By applying this everyday tape to a block of graphite, the team can pull off tiny layers of graphene. Known as trilayer flakes, the next step is to sandwich these ultra-thin graphene layers between layers of boron nitride, which prevents buckling.

The atoms in these alternating layers line up in a "moiré" pattern that makes trilayer graphene capable of holding electrons. With the addition of transistor gates made by metallic alloys, researchers were capable of demonstrating that the resulting substance shows all the telltale signs of superconductivity.

David Goldhaber-Gordon, one of the scientists who developed this technology, describes his team's breakthrough as "such a clean system [that] it provides a simple way to explore complex physics." In many ways, this statement lines up with what Schubart and the Neutrino Energy Group are accomplishing with their neutrino energy technology.

Harnessing the ambient power of neutrinos provides a clean energy solution that works tirelessly 24 hours a day. Additionally, this coming energy revolution will allow mankind to "explore complex physics" in more ways than one; with the world's current energy problems solved, humanity will be freed to explore the cosmos and the mysteries of reality unimpeded by geopolitical and environmental concerns.

