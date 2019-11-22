22.11.2019 23:26:00

Neutrino Energy Group Founder Praises UK's 'Unprecedented' £30 Million Investment in DUNE Project

BERLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrino Energy Group founder Holger Thorsten Schubart said on Friday that the UK government's Thursday announcement of a £30 Million investment in the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) project shows that people from all over are understanding the incredible potential of neutrino energy, which the company expects to be a major force in world energy.

"Interest in neutrino energy continues to increase at an incredibly rapid rate. A few years ago, nobody even knew that you could derive electricity from the kinetic energy of passing neutrinos, but these days, announcements like the recent DUNE global science project investment are becoming commonplace," said Schubart.

£30 million investment in an American neutrino research project

Operated by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) will be housed in Fermilab deep below the fertile plains of Illinois. A collaborative effort of energy scientists from 32 countries, the DUNE project seeks to grasp the secrets of neutrinos from one of the most undisturbed places on planet Earth.

On November 21, 2019, the UK government invested £30 into DUNE, signaling an unprecedented degree of interest in global neutrino initiatives. This American neutrino research project has recently garnered quite a bit of investment, and it's become the darling of international researchers hungering for the next frontiers in energy science.

By 2026, the UK's Research and Innovations Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) has committed to investing a total of £45 million into DUNE, and this set of 13 different development grants is only the beginning of the United Kingdom's intended influence on this impressive scientific project.

What do the UK and all the other investors in DUNE want to see come out of this project? Nothing less than the answers to humanity's energy future.

Neutrinos: Invisible no longer

The purpose of the DUNE project is to detect neutrinos on a scale that has never been achieved before, and one of the ingredients of this auspicious endeavor is 68,000 kg of liquid argon. Simply isolating that much noble gas and rendering into liquid form is no mean feat, which provides an idea of the scale at which the international scientific community is pouring its resources into neutrinos.

Of course, the main reason we want to know more about neutrinos is so we can use them to further the human race. Science and industry have always dovetailed comfortably, and the latest neutrino science breakthroughs will pave the way for future neutrinovoltaic devices.

Long relegated to the shadows, the "ghost particle" is finally enjoying its day in the sun. People everywhere believe in neutrinos, and the scientific community is ready for change.

The next steps with the Neutrino Energy Group

Founded by forward-thinking German energy scientist Holger Thorsten Schubart, the Neutrino Energy Group is an international consortium of dedicated neutrino research scientists and engineers. The goal of this group is to produce consumer-level neutrino energy devices in the near future, starting with the technology to power smartphones with nothing more than endlessly-streaming neutrinos. Join the Neutrino Energy Group in this landmark adventure to solve the world's energy crises and explore the stars as one.

Related Images

30-million-uk-investment-in-an.jpg
£30 million UK investment in an American neutrino research project
American neutrino research project

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neutrino-energy-group-founder-praises-uks-unprecedented-30-million-investment-in-dune-project-300963995.html

SOURCE Neutrino Energy Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:28
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
OPEC+ will Produktion bis Mitte 2020 gedrosselt halten
13:22
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Kering SA, adidas AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
08:54
SMI hält Kontakt zum Hoch
07:21
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Steigender Trendkanal bestätigt / LafargeHolcim – Aktie in Seitwärtsspanne
21.11.19
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street letztlich etwas schwächer -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Tesla-Aktie verliert - Tesla präsentiert futuristischen Elektro-Pickup Cybertruck
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Aktie deutlich im Minus: ARYZTA schrumpft zum Jahresauftakt - Ausblick jedoch bestätigt
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
LVMH erhöht offenbar das Angebot für Tiffany - Tiffany-Aktie legt zu, LVMH-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es nach oben. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen waren die Vorzeichen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;