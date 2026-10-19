NeuroSense Therapeutics Aktie 114425678 / IL0011809592
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19.10.2026 18:21:52
NeuroSense Targets Traumatic Brain Injury With New PrimeC Patent Application
(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that it has filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office covering the use of its investigational drug candidate PrimeC for traumatic brain injury (TBI) and related central nervous system injuries.
The application covers potential treatment of concussions, mild to severe TBI, blast-related brain injuries and long-term consequences such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). If granted, the patent could provide protection through 2047, subject to extensions.
PrimeC is an extended-release oral formulation combining ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, two FDA-approved drugs. The candidate is designed to target biological pathways associated with neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, neuronal damage and dysregulated iron metabolism.
NeuroSense said the filing could support future research collaborations, grants and other non-dilutive funding opportunities as it explores potential applications beyond amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company emphasized that ALS remains its primary development priority.
The company noted that TBI affects millions of people worldwide and that no disease-modifying therapies are currently approved specifically to target secondary neurological injury associated with TBI.
NeuroSense is developing PrimeC for neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS and Alzheimer's disease. The company has completed long-term follow-up analyses from its Phase 2b PARADIGM study in ALS and received FDA clearance to initiate the pivotal Phase 3 PARAGON trial, for which it is working with the agency on an optimized study design.
PrimeC remains investigational for TBI and has not been approved for this use.
Currently, NRSN is trading at $2.49, down 18.89%.
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