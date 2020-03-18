18.03.2020 11:22:00

Neuropathy Action Foundation Announces 13th "Neuropathy Action Awareness Day," Largest Neuropathy-Related Patient Event In The United States

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neuropathy Action Foundation (NAF) announced that registration is now open for its 13th "Neuropathy Action Awareness Day," an all-day educational event on June 19 in Los Angeles (Note: The NAF will evaluate the coronavirus situation in May to determine if the event will still occur in June). "Neuropathy Action Awareness Day" is the largest neuropathy gathering in the United States and brings together patients and caregivers from across the country to learn about neuropathy, strategies for managing pain and other symptoms, patient advocacy, and the latest clinical improvements and research breakthroughs.

The event consists of educational presentations, luncheon, exhibit area and silent auction. Celebrity Internist, Melina Jampolis, MD, will speak during the luncheon. Other speakers include:

  • Said Beydoun, MD FAAN, Professor, Division Chief of Neuromuscular Medicine and Program Director, Clinical Neurophysiology, Keck Medical Center of USC
  • Allan I. Frankel, MD, Internal Medical Doctor and Medical Cannabis Specialist
  • Richard Lewis, MD, FAAN, Director EMG Laboratory and Professor of Neurology at Cedars-Sinai;
  • Jeffrey Ralph, MD, Professor, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
  • Perry Shieh, MD, Ph.D, Professor, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
  • Francy Shu, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

"This event provides patients with an opportunity to empower themselves to become effective advocates for their own care," said NAF President Dominick Spatafora. "As insurance benefit restrictions make it more difficult to access intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and other medications, it is more important than ever that the neuropathy community has a strong voice to protect access to care and treatment."

The event is from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM on Friday, June 19 at the Intercontinental Hotel located at 2151 Avenue of the Stars. The event is FREE of charge; however, NAF requests a $25 donation from patients and $125 from others.  Register today at (877) 512-7262 orwww.neuropathyaction.org  

Interested individuals who are unable to attend in person can register for free to stream the event online and submit questions digitally to be answered in real-time by event speakers.

About the Neuropathy Action Foundation
The Neuropathy Action Foundation (NAF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is dedicated to ensuring neuropathy patients obtain the necessary resources to access individualized treatment to improve their quality of life. The NAF increases awareness among physicians, the general public and public policy officials that neuropathy can potentially be a serious, widespread and disabling condition, which may be treatable when appropriate medical care is provided.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuropathy-action-foundation-announces-13th-neuropathy-action-awareness-day-largest-neuropathy-related-patient-event-in-the-united-states-301025725.html

SOURCE Neuropathy Action Foundation

