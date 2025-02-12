NEURONES: 8.6% organic growth in 2024

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’697 0.0%  SPI 16’859 0.0%  Dow 44’241 -0.8%  DAX 22’134 0.4%  Euro 0.9475 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’405 0.3%  Gold 2’897 -0.1%  Bitcoin 87’462 0.0%  Dollar 0.9141 0.1%  Öl 75.9 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018ams-OSRAM137918297NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Top News
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag
Upstarts Holdings-Aktie klettert deutlich: KI-Kreditplattform mit Umsatzsprung - Optimistischer Ausblick für 2025
First Majestic Silver-Aktie gibt ab: Was die die Aktie des Silberbergbauunternehmens bewegt
Heineken-Aktie nach starken Zahlen weit im Plus - Auch AB InBev-Aktie gefragt
Barrick Gold-Aktie im Plus: Barrick Gold verzeichnet Gewinnsprung - Dividende und Aktienrückkauf im Fokus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
NeuronesAct. Aktie [Valor: 837153 / ISIN: FR0004050250]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.02.2025 17:40:00

NEURONES: 8.6% organic growth in 2024

NeuronesAct.
47.65 EUR 2.03%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2024 annual revenues        Nanterre, February 12, 2025 (after trading)

8.6% organic growth in 2024

(being audited, in € millions)20232024Growthof which organic
Revenues741.2810.4+ 9.3%+ 8.6%

Achievements

Forecasts for the year were exceeded, both in terms of activity and operating profit:

  • revenues totaled €810.4 million, up 9.3% (with 8.1% growth in Q4 );

  • operating profit represented 9.6% of revenues (€77.9 million *).

With double-digit growth, the Group's expansion is driven by digital projects, data, cybersecurity, public clouds, sovereign ans trusted clouds (SecNumCloud).

The Group’s net increase in the payroll of 340 by 2024 has been supplemented by greater use of subcontracting.

The full final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 after the stock exchange closes.

Outlook

As usual, the forecasts for 2025 will be posted along with the Group's Q1 revenues.

* being audited.

About NEURONES
With 7,100 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps – ‘PEA-PME’ eligible
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment


Nachrichten zu NeuronesAct.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NeuronesAct.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Fiserv
✅ Nasdaq Inc
✅ Manhattan Associates

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:08 What’s the Relationship Between Commodity Prices and Inflation?
10:29 Silber: Was den jetzigen Markt unterscheidet
09:08 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse im Fokus
09:06 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch
07:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 22‘000-Punkte-Marke überboten
11.02.25 Logo WHS Amazon Aktie 2025: Boomt das Geschäft weiter? Cloud, KI & E-Commerce – Die Zukunftsaussichten
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
11.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’184.47 19.48 UKGBSU
Short 13’442.98 13.92 S2S3NU
Short 13’936.36 8.98 BU9S6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’697.28 12.02.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’120.00 19.62
Long 11’840.00 13.03
Long 11’347.22 8.83 BS2S7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vorläufige Super Micro-Zahlen unter den Erwartungen: Super Micro legt dennoch zu
Fluence Energy-Aktie -46%: Siemens-Tochter Fluence Energy erleidet Verlust
XRP-Prognose: 40% Absturz
RENK-Aktie zieht an: KNDS kauft von Rebecca Bidco millionenschwere Aktien
Bitcoin Prognose Ende 2025 vom Marathon Digital CEO
Meyer Burger-Aktie legt zu: Meyer Burger bringt Zinsverschiebung für zwei Wandelanleihen durch
2025 droht der totale Kollaps – Kiyosaki: „Millionen verlieren Jobs, Häuser und Ersparnisse!
Milliardenverlust an Marktkapitalisierung: Tesla-Aktie stürzt weiter ab
ams-OSRAM-Aktie springt zweistellig an: ams-OSRAM in Q4 mit weniger Umsatz - Verlust eingegrenzt
BP meldet enttäuschenden Gewinn - Aktienrückkaufprogramm fortgesetzt - Aktie leichter

Top-Rankings

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten