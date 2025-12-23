Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.12.2025 04:43:52

Neurocrine : Phase 3 Study Of Valbenazine In Dyskinetic Cerebral Palsy Fails To Meet Main Goal

Neurocrine Biosciences
116.90 CHF 2.28%
(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) announced that its Phase 3 KINECT-DCP study evaluating valbenazine in pediatric and adult participants with dyskinetic cerebral palsy (DCP) did not meet its primary or key secondary endpoints. The study's primary objective was to assess improvement in chorea, a type of involuntary movement, in individuals with DCP.

The KINECT-DCP trial is the largest double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study ever conducted in DCP. It evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of 14 weeks of treatment with valbenazine compared to placebo in pediatric and adult participants experiencing dyskinesia due to cerebral palsy with choreiform movements.

Adverse events observed during the study were generally consistent with the established safety profile of valbenazine, reaffirming its known tolerability despite the lack of efficacy results in this indication.

Cerebral palsy (CP) is a nonprogressive neurodevelopmental disorder that affects movement and posture, starting in early childhood.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

NBIX closed Monday's regular trading session at $147.53, up $2.53 or 1.74%. But in after-hours trading, the stock slipped to $146.16, down $1.37 or 0.93%.