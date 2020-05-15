+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Healthcare Conference at 3:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the conference.

(PRNewsfoto/Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.)

The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company's website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with 28 years of experience discovering and developing life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease and endometriosis* and clinical development programs in multiple therapeutic areas including a gene therapy for Parkinson's disease, chorea in Huntington disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, epilepsy, uterine fibroids* and polycystic ovary syndrome*. Headquartered in San Diego, Neurocrine Biosciences specializes in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocrine-biosciences-to-present-at-the-rbc-capital-markets-2020-global-healthcare-conference-301059876.html

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

