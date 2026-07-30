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Neurocrine Biosciences Aktie 149044 / US64125C1099

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30.07.2026 22:10:42

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Q2 Profit Climbs

Neurocrine Biosciences
143.28 CHF -3.91%
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(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $144.4 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $107.5 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $296.7 million or $2.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.5% to $959.0 million from $687.5 million last year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $144.4 Mln. vs. $107.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $959.0 Mln vs. $687.5 Mln last year.

INGREZZA full year 2026 guidance was increased from a range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion up to $2.825 billion to $2.875 billion.

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