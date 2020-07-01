Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
01.07.2020

NeurAegis Announces Publication of Preclinical Animal Data Supporting Calpain-2 as a Promising Therapeutic Target for Concussion

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeurAegis, Inc., a neuropharmaceutical company pioneering the development of breakthrough treatments for neurological disorders, today announced the publication of a paper titled "Calpain-2 as a therapeutic target in repeated concussion-induced neuropathy and behavioral impairment" in Science Advances. The studies reported in the publication were performed in the laboratory of NeurAegis' scientific founder, Dr. Michel Baudry, at Western University of Health Sciences, Pomona, CA, where the neurodegenerative role of the protease calpain-2 in repeated concussions was investigated. These studies lend further scientific rationale for the Company's focus on developing novel calpain-2 inhibitors as therapeutic agents for concussion.

(PRNewsfoto/NeurAegis, Inc.)

The Baudry lab used a mouse model of repeated concussions that reproduces many of the features of human Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), to demonstrate that calpain-2 genetic deletion or blockade with NeurAegis' novel calpain-2 inhibitor eliminated the pathological consequences of repeated concussions and protected the brain against neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration and cognitive impairment in control mice. Dr. Baudry commented, "There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for concussion and these data provide further scientific rationale supporting the development of our lead calpain-2 inhibitor to address this serious unmet medical need."

In 2019 NeurAegis also announced a $3.8 million grant to Dr. Michel Baudry from the Department of Defense's Combat Casualty Care Research Program to advance its preclinical candidate for treating traumatic brain injury and concussion. These funds are supporting the Company's preclinical studies in preparation for a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial.

About NeurAegis, Inc.

NeurAegis, Inc. is a preclinical stage neuropharmaceutical company pioneering the development of breakthrough treatments for neurological disorders including TBI, epilepsy, mild cognitive impairment and acute glaucoma. Founded in 2016, the Company's initial focus is the development of first-in-class, novel protease inhibitors for concussion where there are currently no FDA approved treatments. For more information visit www.neuraegis.com.

This work is supported by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs through the Combat Casualty Care Research Program, Department of Defense under Award No. W81XWH1910329. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Department of Defense.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuraegis-announces-publication-of-preclinical-animal-data-supporting-calpain-2-as-a-promising-therapeutic-target-for-concussion-301087220.html

SOURCE NeurAegis, Inc.

