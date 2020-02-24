NeuLife Rehab Announces New President, Tera Welch

MT. DORA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuLife Rehab in Mount Dora, FL, one of the nation's leading CARF Accredited residential post-acute rehabilitation centers and the largest free-standing facility of its kind in the southeastern U.S. specializing in the treatment of individuals with brain and spinal cord injuries and diagnoses, announced its new President, Tera Welch, has already made a significant impact since coming on board at NeuLife on January 6, 2020.

Ms. Welch has expertise in executive and sales and marketing leadership, with an extraordinarily successful history of growth and expansion in the very challenging investment management industry.

Meeting with NeuLife's talented, highly experienced and deeply passionate and caring team, Ms. Welch shared her initial objectives: streamlining the referral and admission process; expanding NeuLife's specialized rehabilitation, care, and related services to meet the needs of individuals served; building upon established and generating new relationships with payor and referral sources; and enhancing all business development platforms including marketing, sales, and education.

