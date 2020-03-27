Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Updated Response To 2019 Stockholder Proposal Vote

NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NHS) (the "Fund") is responding to the results of the Fund's most recent Annual Meeting of Stockholders. At the meeting, the Fund's stockholders voted to approve a non-binding proposal asking the Fund's Board of Directors (the "Board") to consider a self-tender offer. The Board recognizes that certain stockholders have expressed a desire for liquidity in addition to what is available via the secondary market and after careful consideration, the Board has concluded that an appropriately structured tender offer may be a suitable response. The Board has concluded that implementing the stockholder proposal, in the form it was proposed, would not be in the best interests of the Fund or the majority of its stockholders.

Due to ongoing extreme volatility in the global markets the Board believes that it is in the best interest of the Fund and its stockholders to wait before making any final determination about the specifics of a tender offer or other possible transactions that could enhance stockholder value. The Board will continue to evaluate such options. A key structural feature of a closed-end fund is that it does not need to sell assets to meet stockholder redemptions and, therefore, should be better positioned to avoid selling securities into extremely volatile markets. The Board remains focused on actions that consider the interests of all stockholders and the potential impact on the Fund.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

