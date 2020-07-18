18.07.2020 16:00:00

Networld Media Group announces new Self-Service Innovation Virtual Summit

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Networld Media Group, publishers of VendingTimes.com and KioskMarketplace.com, announce a new virtual summit called the Self-Service Innovation Virtual Summit (https://selfserviceinnovation.com/).

The event will take place December 8-9, 2020.

"The Self-Service Innovation Virtual Summit is designed to examine advances in technology that are empowering businesses to provide products and services when, where and how consumers expect them. It will also cover new foodservice and other product innovations being marketed for vending and kiosks in the face of the new normal," says Kathy Doyle, president and publisher.

"Content and educational sessions will revolve around self-service, kiosk and vending solutions in a wide range of settings where innovation and the customer experience are driving a new need," says Elliot Maras, editor of VendingTimes.com and KioskMarketplace.com. These include:

  • Airports, mass transit hubs and other public places
  • Banks and credit unions
  • Hotels, resorts, restaurants and retail
  • Cannabis dispensaries
  • Casinos, arenas, stadiums, family entertainment centers, and theaters
  • Colleges and universities
  • Government services
  • Hospitals and other healthcare facilities
  • Office buildings

The event will also honor the most innovative use of kiosks, vending and facilities for adapting the new normalcy of COVID-19 and its aftermath. Categories for the awards, to name a few, will include:

  • Innovator of the Year
  • Latest in Design in Food Packaging
  • Best Improvement in Customer Experience
  • Best COVID-19 Solution

Launch partners include FastCasual.com; QSRweb.com; FoodTruckOperator.com; DigitalSignageToday.com; RetailCustomerExperience.com; MobilePaymentsToday.com; ICX Association and ath Power Consulting - a premier provider of CX research and training solutions.

For speaker requests, contact Elliot Maras at elliotm@networldmediagroup.com.

For award applications, contact David Drain at davidd@networldmediagroup.com.

For sponsorship information, contact Liz Matney at lizadv@networldmediagroup.com.

About Networld Media Group
Founded in 2000, Networld Media Group is a leading business-to-business (B2B) media communications company specializing in digital media, associations and events in the tech, banking, retail and food service industries. Online properties include ATMmarketplace.com, DigitalSignageToday.com, FastCasual.com, KioskMarketplace.com, MobilePaymentsToday.com, FoodTruckOperator.com, QSRweb.com, PizzaMarketplace.com, RetailCustomerExperience.com, VendingTimes.com and BiblicalLeadership.com. Annual events include the Fast Casual Executive Summit, the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit, the Bank Customer Experience Summit (BCX), and the Interactive Customer Experience Summit (ICX).

 

SOURCE Networld Media Group

