27.05.2021 15:05:00

Networking Startup, Linq, Completes $2.5 Million Seed Round Fundraise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linq, a networking tech startup, announced today the successful completion of a $2.5 million seed round fundraise led by Mucker Capital. The investment will largely be used to grow the Linq team, meet demand that increased rapidly over the past year, and add new products to the Linq portfolio.

Linq App co-founders (from left to right): Patrick Sullivan, CTO; Elliott Potter, CEO; and Jared Mattsson, COO

"The last year at Linq has been marked by rapid growth and solidifying the market that we're serving," said Linq co-founder and CEO, Elliott Potter. "This investment couldn't come at a better time, as we are poised for more breakout growth as the world reopens. The pandemic accelerated demand for smart, contactless engagement capabilities like ours, and we don't see that ever going away."

Linq is a networking platform — harnessing QR codes and "near field communication" (NFC) technology — that enables users to share information with others using completely customizable pages. Current Linq products include electronic business cards, hubs, taps, and wearables such as bracelets and bands for Apple Watch. 

Linq's other co-founders, Jared Mattsson and Patrick Sullivan, who serve as COO and CTO respectively, launched Linq along with Potter after completing successful tenures at the grocery delivery juggernaut, Shipt.

Mucker Capital led the seed round with participation from the Alabama Futures Fund and from Shipt founder, Bill Smith. With offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, and Austin, Mucker invests in high-growth startups outside Silicon Valley.

"Human connection is essential," said Omar Hamoui, partner at Mucker Capital. "The future will require more robust technologies to bridge the gap between in-person and online networking and relationship building. We believe Linq's innovative product suite is uniquely positioned to capture this growing market opportunity."

Moving forward, the leadership team at Linq will focus on luring top talent to their team, refining the company's product offerings, and capitalizing on the business landscape that has emerged throughout the pandemic.

"Linq is empowering a need that even a global pandemic will never remove — human connection," said Potter. "Watch for Linq products at networking events, at the businesses you shop at, and in the hands of your peers. This is only the beginning."

For additional Linq information, visit https://buy.linqapp.com/

About Linq:
Linq is a networking platform that allows you to share your information with others using completely customizable pages. We make it easy to share your Linq remotely, and, with one of our SmartProducts, magical to share in person.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/networking-startup-linq-completes-2-5-million-seed-round-fundraise-301300920.html

SOURCE Linq

﻿

