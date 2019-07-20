Network Framing Solutions Is Shaping the Future of Construction with Cold Form Steel in Plainville, Connecticut

PLAINVILLE, Conn., July 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A small industrial park in central Connecticut is home to a fast-growing company that is literally shaping the future of construction. Network Framing Solutions (NFS) is a new manufacturer of prefabricated cold form steel using the state-of-the-art FRAMECAD® design and build system.

Prefabrication is a significant and growing trend in construction that is predicted to grow by 6.9 percent per year and hit $157 billion by 2023 according to Construction Dive. NFS is the only manufacturer of FRAMECAD cold form steel assemblies in the Northeast. The advanced production system is fast, efficient, and precise with pre-cut, pre-drilled, pre-dimpled, pre-labeled, and pre-assembled structural frame packages delivered to job sites throughout New England.

NFS was established in 2018 by Melissa Sheffy, President and founder of Network Interiors, a commercial metal framing and drywall company.

"The construction industry is fast-paced and time-driven. Time is literally money, and building in New England is uniquely challenging," said Sheffy. "As the owner of Network Interiors, we understood the needs of building owners to embrace prefabbed construction methods to speed construction. We created Network Framing to provide superior service to our construction partners."

The NFS factory in Plainville, CT is centrally located and operates two FRAMECAD machines with a capacity to produce up to 2,300 linear feet of CFS studs per day with virtually no waste. The studs are assembled in-house into panels for load bearing and non-load bearing walls, floor joists, roofs and trusses, and ceilings.

Thanks to the strategic relationship with Network Interiors, NFS also offers the capability to install the prefabricated framing with licensed and experienced carpenters. The relationship also works both ways to provide valuable feedback on job site performance to improve the manufacturing process.

Together, Network Framing and Network Interiors have completed 11 projects in Connecticut and Rhode Island in 10 months since September 2018.

For more information about Network Framing Solutions or request a tour of its FRAMECAD design and build manufacturing facility, visit http://www.network-framing.com.

About Network Framing Solutions

Founded in 2018, Network Framing Solutions manufacturers rapid engineered cold form steel using proprietary advanced software and machine technology. The company is built on a foundation of more than 25 years of experience in commercial construction. As the Northeast's only manufacturer and installer of prefabricated steel framing, Network Framing is changing how buildings are constructed from the ground up. Follow us on Instagram @network_framing and on LinkedIn at Network Framing Solutions, LLC (https://www.linkedin.com/company/35637236)

About Network Interiors

Founded in 1991, Network Interiors is a commercial metal framing and drywall company with more than 45 average employees. It is a certified Small/Minority Business Enterprise in Connecticut and the City of Hartford. The company was ranked in the Top 50 Performers with Special Designations by the Associated Builders and Contractors. As a leading contracting in Connecticut, Network Interiors has completed work on many notable projects including the construction of new facilities for education, healthcare, commercial, and industrial use. For more information go online to http://www.network-interiors.com

SOURCE Network Framing Solutions