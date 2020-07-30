Network Entertainment Wins Five Leo Awards Including Best Documentary Series

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTCMKTS: NMGGF) ("Network" or "the Company") is proud to announce that it is the winner of the 2020 Leo Award for Best Documentary Series for PUNK, a four-part revolution, along with three other awards for the series, and the award for Best Cinematography for the eight-part series, The Age of A.I.

The 2020 Leo Awards, "celebrating excellence in British Columbia film and television", were broadcast live on the Leo Awards' YouTube channel in Vancouver, BC, July 28. In addition to taking home the top honour for Best Documentary Series, PUNK also received awards for Best Direction, Picture Editing, and Sound. Network's The Age of A.I. series received the award for Best Cinematography.

PUNK, executive produced by John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, world premiered in 2019 on Epix in the U.S., followed by Crave in Canada, and Sky in the U.K., and was distributed to leading broadcasters throughout the world by Fremantle. The series features original interviews with American and U.K. seminal punk artists and provocative bands, exploring the music, art, fashion, and DIY attitude of a subculture of self-described misfits and outcasts. Executive Producers include John Varvatos, Iggy Pop, Derik Murray, Paul Gertz, Kent Wingerak, Brian Gersh, Michael Grecco, and Rachel Brill.

The Age of A.I., executive produced and hosted by Robert Downey Jr., was released as a YouTube Original in December 2019 and received more than 42 million views. The Age of A.I. takes a deep dive into the fascinating world of the most transformative technology in the history of mankind. Executive Producers include Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Paul Gertz, Derik Murray Sean Foley, Yon Motskin, Emily Ford, Cory Lanier, and Tom Lesinski.

Network's CEO and Executive Producer of both of the series, Derik Murray, said, "We are thrilled to receive recognition from the Leo Awards for PUNK and The Age of A.I. Our commitment to work with world-class partners and talent is the key to excellence and the foundation of our work ̶ an example of creative collaboration executed at its highest level. I'd also like to express my gratitude to our partners and my appreciation to our Network team who exemplify that creative and collaborative spirit consistently on the world stage. These awards are a testament to the level of excellence of our Network team who consistently deliver world-class series and films."

Network has a stellar record with the Leo Awards, and to date has been recognized with 43 nominations and 20 wins for its series and films, including the Leo Award for Best Feature Length Documentary for Facing Ali, the Company's first feature documentary, distributed by Lionsgate, which was also shortlisted for an Academy Award.

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, produces, and delivers award-winning programming to television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

Network has a full slate of films and series in current production, including a feature documentary on Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and a multi-part series for Quibi on Beauty, executive produced by Tyra Banks. The Company's most recent productions include PUNK, a four-part series for Epix with executive producers John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, the feature documentaries I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at last year's SXSW Film Festival, and I Am Patrick Swayze, which premiered at the 2019 San Antonio Film Festival, winning the Festival Grand Prize, and The Age of A.I., a YouTube Originals series hosted and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry.

Network's broadcast and distribution partners include: A&E, CBC, Crave, Epix, Fremantle, HBO Canada, Lionsgate, National Geographic, NBC/Peacock, Paramount Network, Thunderbird, and YouTube. The Company's work has been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Leos, Realscreen Awards, the Gemini Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, the AFI Docs Film Festival, San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Media Group Inc.