NetSTREIT Announces Appointment Of New CFO

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSTREIT Corp, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas, that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease properties to industry leading retailers nationwide, announces the appointment of seasoned industry veteran, Andrew P. Blocher, as its Chief Financial Officer.   Mr. Blocher was previously with First Potomac Realty Trust where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.  Prior to his tenure at First Potomac, Mr. Blocher served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Federal Realty Investment Trust.  Mr. Blocher was also named a 2014 CFO of the year by The Washington Business Journal

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Blocher as Chief Financial Officer.  His 20 years in the public REIT space, where he built strong relationships with public equity and debt investors, sell-side analysts, rating agencies, commercial and investment banks, will support future growth and our objective of becoming a public company," said Mark Manheimer, CEO of NetSTREIT. "We are excited to have him help drive our shared vision for the company and welcome Andy to the team."

Mr. Blocher will lead corporate finance, treasury, investor relations, IT, accounting, tax, human resources and risk management for the company. 

About NetSTREIT

Established in 2019 with assets of approximately $250 million, NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail (STNLR) properties nationwide . The growing portfolio consists of high quality STNLR properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NetSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country in order to generate consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.  For more information on NetSTREIT, please visit www.netstreit.com. 

