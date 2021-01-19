Netskope Expands NewEdge Network in Singapore to Meet Unprecedented Demand

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced the expansion of the Netskope NewEdge network to a new data center in Singapore. Serving millions of enterprise users around the world, Netskope NewEdge is a carrier-grade private cloud network that is reserved exclusively for Netskope customers. The expansion of the Singapore data center enhances the NewEdge infrastructure, building on Netskope's investment in the region to better serve local and multinational customers.

Trustwave, a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider focused on threat detection and response with customers in over 90 countries around the world. "Netskope's industry leading technology, including Cloud XD, is integral to our managed cloud security offerings," said Alan Phua, director product management at Trustwave. "With the Netskope NewEdge network's ever-growing global footprint, as well as Trustwave's global network of security expertise, we can be even more confident our clients get the security and data protection they require, without sacrificing on performance or user experience."

As organizations continue to balance the remote or hybrid-office workforce, they are relying on cloud-based solutions to seamlessly bridge the gap from office to home for their employees. With 20% of users moving sensitive data among multiple cloud apps and services, businesses must continue to prioritize security during this era of rapid digital transformation.

The decades-long efforts to digitally transform enterprises have pushed the capabilities of the public internet to its maximum. Inherently unpredictable and unsecure, the public internet is strained by users who demand great web, cloud, and private application performance and enterprises that demand more security. Compounding this challenge, legacy security tools often introduce delays to accessing these critical services. As a result, industry analysts have scrutinized the reliance on the public internet for security of these services, giving rise to new architectural frameworks like Gartner's "secure access service edge" (SASE) that enterprise security leaders are moving to adopt.

"Netskope continues to be a champion for the modern workforce," said Tony Burnside, Vice President for Netskope Asia Pacific. "With this NewEdge expansion to Singapore, Netskope is enabling organizations to securely scale their businesses without sacrificing speed or performance."

Netskope NewEdge is built by industry veterans representing the largest and most performant networks ever built. Like no other network, NewEdge delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure based on advanced application and network optimization technologies and processes. As a private cloud network, NewEdge optimizes connectivity with its resilient global architecture, which is directly peered with major providers, mitigating the challenge of the public internet. This enhances the overall user experience, resulting in a better web, cloud, and private application performance for most Netskope customers. This latest data center brings improved performance for Netskope services in Singapore, as well as surrounding countries across the region including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

The Netskope Security Cloud , delivered on NewEdge, provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. No other company in the market has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB , zero trust network access, and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Only Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

To accelerate deployment and simplify administration for network teams, Netskope supports the most flexible options of any vendor for steering traffic to the NewEdge network. This includes Netskope's lightweight client for managed devices or a traditional proxy auto-config (PAC) file-based approach. NewEdge also works seamlessly with a customer's existing router, firewall, and proxy investments utilizing IPSec/GRE tunnels or proxy chaining, as well as plug-and-play integrations with SD-WAN solutions. To extend security and data protection to unmanaged users and devices, Netskope also supports an extensive set of clientless options to enable any web-based, SaaS application.

To learn more, visit http://www.netskope.com/newedge .

To learn more about the Netskope Security Cloud, with its breadth and depth of offerings, please visit https://www.netskope.com/products .

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

netskope@inkhouse.com

SOURCE Netskope