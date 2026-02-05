NetScout Systems Aktie 847783 / US64115T1043
05.02.2026 13:45:40
NetScout Systems Inc Announces Increase In Q3 Profit
(RTTNews) - NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $55.14 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $48.81 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.
Excluding items, NetScout Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $73.75 million or $1.00 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $250.68 million from $252.02 million last year.
NetScout Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $55.14 Mln. vs. $48.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $250.68 Mln vs. $252.02 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.37 To $ 2.45 Full year revenue guidance: $ 835 M To $ 870 M
