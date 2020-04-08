08.04.2020 20:45:00

NetNoggin® releases the exploratory analysis "Coronavirus: A Comparison Between Different Therapeutic Areas"

FREDERICK, Md., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An exploratory analysis, conducted by NetNoggin®, compares three drastically different at-risk populations' reaction to the coronavirus crisis (including lexicon themes, volume of related conversations, and hot topics). The three therapeutic areas of focus in the analysis are:

Inspired by the consumer. (PRNewsfoto/NetNoggin)

  • Alzheimer's patients (the elderly)
  • Cystic fibrosis patients (the immunocompromised)
  • NAFLD patients (those with many comorbid conditions)

    • Findings from this analysis show lexicon varies significantly based on each therapeutic area. In addition, one population had mixed reactions about the severity of the coronavirus crisis. NetNoggin® is offering this exploratory analysis complimentary to professionals in the pharmaceutical industry. Visit https://netnoggin.net/exploratory-analysis to request the full exploratory analysis.

    "We know from this analysis that patients in each therapeutic area will perceive the effects of the coronavirus crisis differently – and the nuance in these differences is extremely important so one can understand how to best support the patients and caregivers during this difficult time," said Diana Conger, CEO of NetNoggin®. "This exploratory analysis gives us a baseline for our custom research because now we understand how different therapeutic areas are talking about the coronavirus, including the emotional component and trends on social media. The next step is to monitor the reported outcomes, shared resources, and best practices for specific therapeutic areas and compare them to our baseline."

    NetNoggin® will be monitoring the coronavirus's effect on various therapeutic areas. Custom research reports are available to help drug developers understand how the coronavirus crisis is affecting their patient population(s). Sample research questions and a sample table of contents are available in the appendix of the exploratory analysis.

    Contact info@netnoggin.net for more information on coronavirus-related custom research.

    About NetNoggin®
    NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® utilizes netnography to analyze and provide context to big data. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, their proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from big data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops.

    NetNoggin® Media Relations
    If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Megan Newcomer.
    E-mail: megan.newcomer@netnoggin.net

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netnoggin-releases-the-exploratory-analysis-coronavirus-a-comparison-between-different-therapeutic-areas-301037671.html

    SOURCE NetNoggin

