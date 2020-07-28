NetNoggin® announces the release its newest research report, NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis V2.0 with updates due to TRIKAFTA

FREDERICK, Md., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNoggin®, a premier market research agency that specializes in the pharmaceutical industry, has announced the release of its newest research report, NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis V2.0 with updates due to TRIKAFTA.

NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis V2.0 is a syndicated market research report that compares clinical literature and guidelines to patient and caregiver perspectives using netnographic methodologies. The original NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis report was published in spring 2018. However, with the approval of TRIKAFTA in October 2019, the cystic fibrosis patient journey shifted. For the past nine months, NetNoggin® has been tracking this market disruption and reporting the impact TRIKAFTA is having on the cystic fibrosis market. This new report includes:

Refreshed secondary research to provide a baseline understanding of what should be happening in the market

Updated insights into real world patient and caregiver lexicon, unmet needs, patient journey, and reported outcomes of patients who take TRIKAFTA as well as those not taking TRIKAFTA

Revised comparison of secondary research and patients'/caregivers' actual perspectives to identify market gaps

Enhanced guidance on how to use NetNog: #genesis® market research for the next steps in product development (including clinical trial design and early commercial strategies)

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® takes unstructured social data and structures it using their technology and expert personnel (netnographers) who are trained in various disease areas, linguistics, storytelling, pharmaceutical marketing, and science to ensure the context and interpretation of the data is accurate. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, their proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from big data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops.

