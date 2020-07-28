+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
28.07.2020

NetNoggin® announces the release its newest research report, NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis V2.0 with updates due to TRIKAFTA

FREDERICK, Md., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNoggin®, a premier market research agency that specializes in the pharmaceutical industry, has announced the release of its newest research report, NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis V2.0 with updates due to TRIKAFTA. 

Inspired by the consumer. (PRNewsfoto/NetNoggin)

NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis V2.0 is a syndicated market research report that compares clinical literature and guidelines to patient and caregiver perspectives using netnographic methodologies. The original NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis report was published in spring 2018. However, with the approval of TRIKAFTA in October 2019, the cystic fibrosis patient journey shifted. For the past nine months, NetNoggin® has been tracking this market disruption and reporting the impact TRIKAFTA is having on the cystic fibrosis market. This new report includes:

  • Refreshed secondary research to provide a baseline understanding of what should be happening in the market
  • Extended digital dashboard for an overview of recent social media trends and volumes
  • Updated insights into real world patient and caregiver lexicon, unmet needs, patient journey, and reported outcomes of patients who take TRIKAFTA as well as those not taking TRIKAFTA
  • Revised comparison of secondary research and patients'/caregivers' actual perspectives to identify market gaps
  • Enhanced guidance on how to use NetNog: #genesis® market research for the next steps in product development (including clinical trial design and early commercial strategies)

For pricing and/or to see a blinded version of NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis V2.0, contact Megan Newcomer at megan.newcomer@netnoggin.net.

About NetNoggin®
NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® takes unstructured social data and structures it using their technology and expert personnel (netnographers) who are trained in various disease areas, linguistics, storytelling, pharmaceutical marketing, and science to ensure the context and interpretation of the data is accurate. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, their proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from big data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops.

NetNoggin® Media Relations
If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Megan Newcomer.
E-mail: megan.newcomer@netnoggin.net

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netnoggin-announces-the-release-its-newest-research-report-netnog-genesis-cystic-fibrosis-v2-0-with-updates-due-to-trikafta-301101586.html

SOURCE NetNoggin

