16.07.2020 22:00:00
Netflix Releases Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
LOS GATOS, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its second-quarter 2020 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://netflixinvestor.com to view the Q2'20 financial results and letter to shareholders.
A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Kannan Venkateshwar, Barclays Capital. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to kannan.venkateshwar@barclayscapital.com.
About Netflix, Inc.
Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 183 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netflix-releases-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301095079.html
SOURCE Netflix, Inc.
