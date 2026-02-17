Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’753 0.7%  SPI 18’961 0.7%  Dow 49’533 0.1%  DAX 24’998 0.8%  Euro 0.9121 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’022 0.7%  Gold 4’879 -2.3%  Bitcoin 52’135 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7702 0.1%  Öl 67.4 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Impuls? Musk stellt Serienproduktion des Semi 2026 in Aussicht
Palo Alto Networks-Aktie in Rot: Enttäuschender Gewinn
Amazon-Aktie im freien Fall: Was hinter dem historischen Kurssturz steckt
Norwegian Cruise Line-Aktie mit Rückenwind: Aktivist Elliott offenbar an Bord
Microsoft-Aktie schwächelt: Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Warner Bros. Discovery Aktie 118052754 / US9344231041

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.02.2026 23:25:41

Netflix Grants Warner Bros. Discovery Waiver For Rival Bid Discussions

Warner Bros. Discovery
22.14 CHF 1.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Netflix (NFLX) has granted Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) a limited seven-day waiver under its merger agreement. This allows Warner Bros. Discovery to discuss a competing proposal from rival bidder PSKY. Netflix acknowledged the ongoing distractions for shareholders and the broader entertainment industry.

The waiver is intended to allow Warner Bros. Discovery to "fully and finally resolve" the competing proposal. Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery rose about 3.5 percent on Tuesday, while Paramount Global (PARA) shares gained roughly 6 percent.

Both the proposed Netflix-Warner Bros. merger and the Paramount offer face significant regulatory scrutiny. Industry observers and lawmakers have raised concerns about whether Netflix's bid would receive approval, as combining two major streaming platforms could raise antitrust issues and potentially lead to higher prices for consumers. Netflix has argued the deal would preserve jobs in a media sector facing widespread layoffs and financial pressure.

Paramount's offer has been positioned as more favorable to shareholders, but its financing structure has drawn attention due to backing from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.

While Paramount has stated these investors will not hold governance rights, Netflix has indicated it expects the arrangement to face review from regulators, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Analysts note that regulatory outcomes in Europe could prove decisive, given the region's history of strict antitrust enforcement, while political considerations in Washington may also influence the final decision.

Nachrichten zu Warner Bros. Discovery

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?