NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Sixth Annual Product Launch Event

HANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) ("NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, celebrated its diversified portfolio of existing and upcoming PC and mobile games at its Sixth Annual Product Launch event on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The online event showcased layouts and plans for over 60 products. The Company also reiterated its commitment to being a highly user-oriented content provider and its strategic plans to increase its visibility and become a leader in the global online games market.

Some highlights from the event include:

NetEase revealed more exciting details about its mobile games under strategic partnerships with world-renowned IP owners including Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Pokémon Company and CCP Games. Highly anticipated titles showcased for global players were Harry Potter : Magic Awakened , Pokémon Quest , and EVE: Echoes .

, , and . NetEase is further leveraging its self-developed IP and introducing more innovative new storylines to continuously enhance the popularity of its games with players. For example, NetEase unveiled two new Onmyoji spin-off games at the event: Onmyoji Idol Project (a simulation game) and Project: World (a role-playing game).

spin-off games at the event: (a simulation game) and (a role-playing game). The Company continued to expand and cultivate its legacy game franchises including the Fantasy Westward Journey , Westward Journey , Ghost, Tianxia and Justice franchises, with exciting new expansion packs, themed-tournaments, cross-IP collaborations with popular content owners and other efforts.

, , and franchises, with exciting new expansion packs, themed-tournaments, cross-IP collaborations with popular content owners and other efforts. NetEase introduced several brand-new titles across a variety of genres for the domestic market, such as Code: T (a simulation game), EGO Effect (a role-playing game), The Ragnarök (a role-playing game), Ace Racer (a racing game), and Westworld: Awakening (a VR game).

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is dedicated to providing premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC-client games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao (NYSE: DAO); music streaming through its leading NetEase Cloud Music business; and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "aim," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "may," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "goal," "targets," "guidance," "commits" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about business plans and strategies and the popularity of existing or new game titles, expansion packs and other efforts, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including those factors identified in the risk factors section of NetEase's most recent annual report on Form 20-F. All information contained in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement and are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of this date. You should not rely upon these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

