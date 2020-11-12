Netcore strengthens Middle East presence by onboarding Gulf News, the biggest selling English newspaper in the UAE, as a customer

Netcore to power customer engagement and retention for the most visited news website in the UAE

DUBAI, U.A.E, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Solutions , the leading global martech platform announced that Gulf News (tradename of Al Nisr Publishing LLC), the biggest selling English newspaper in the UAE has chosen Netcore's AI-Powered Marketing Automation Platform to power customer engagement and retention through automated and personalized campaigns via the platform.

Gulf News is the flagship English newspaper of ANP, a premier media and publishing company, established in 1978 which also owns and operates a flagship portal, namely- gulfnews.com and websites like getthat.com among others. The media giant plans to automate the email campaigns and leverage Netcore's unique AI-based email delivery technology to deliver more emails to the customer's inbox and at the right time, for enhanced campaign performance resulting in effective customer engagement.

Alden Paje, Digital Product Development Manager, Gulf News: "Gulf News aims to engage its entire customer base through our campaigns, hence delivery becomes a key area of importance. We trust Netcore to help us deliver the right message to our customers at the right time."

"We are proud to be associated with Gulf News and are excited to impact the retention and engagement KPIs with AI-powered campaigns. Working with marquee brands across the globe has helped us earn deep expertise in the vertical and we are keen to replicate the same success for Gulf News as well," added Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Solutions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176346/Netcore_Solutions_Logo.jpg