SMI 10’532 1.7%  SPI 13’056 1.5%  Dow 29’398 -0.1%  DAX 13’216 0.4%  Euro 1.0801 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’467 0.7%  Gold 1’866 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9170 0.2%  Öl 43.7 -0.8% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2020 05:00:00

Netcore strengthens Middle East presence by onboarding Gulf News, the biggest selling English newspaper in the UAE, as a customer

DUBAI, U.A.E, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Netcore Solutions, the leading global martech platform announced that Gulf News (tradename of Al Nisr Publishing LLC), the biggest selling English newspaper in the UAE has chosen Netcore's AI-Powered Marketing Automation Platform to power customer engagement and retention through automated and personalized campaigns via the platform.

Gulf News is the flagship English newspaper of ANP, a premier media and publishing company, established in 1978 which also owns and operates a flagship portal, namely- gulfnews.com and websites like getthat.com among others. The media giant plans to automate the email campaigns and leverage Netcore's unique AI-based email delivery technology to deliver more emails to the customer's inbox and at the right time, for enhanced campaign performance resulting in effective customer engagement.

Alden Paje, Digital Product Development Manager, Gulf News: "Gulf News aims to engage its entire customer base through our campaigns, hence delivery becomes a key area of importance. We trust Netcore to help us deliver the right message to our customers at the right time."

"We are proud to be associated with Gulf News and are excited to impact the retention and engagement KPIs with AI-powered campaigns. Working with marquee brands across the globe has helped us earn deep expertise in the vertical and we are keen to replicate the same success for Gulf News as well," added Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Solutions.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netcore-strengthens-middle-east-presence-by-onboarding-gulf-news-the-biggest-selling-english-newspaper-in-the-uae-as-a-customer-301170971.html

SOURCE Netcore Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 593.80
3.05 %
Alcon 60.88
3.01 %
Sika 236.80
2.96 %
Roche Hldg G 313.85
2.82 %
Novartis 78.88
2.02 %
CS Group 10.73
-0.19 %
The Swatch Grp 227.50
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 46.16
-0.37 %
Swiss Life Hldg 377.80
-0.50 %
Swiss Re 78.54
-1.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11.11.20
Auf Euphorie folgt Ernüchterung
09.11.20
Welke rol speelt goud in 2020?
09.11.20
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Alibaba-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Verkaufsrekord am 'Singles Day' in China
Jim Cramer: Diese Tech-Aktie überzeugte in der jüngsten Bilanzsaison ganz besonders
Swiss Re-Ökonomen rechnen 2021 mit weltweit wachsenden Versicherungsprämien - Corona bereitet Weltwirtschaft Billionenschaden
Boeing-Aktie gibt ab: F-15-Auftrag aus Saudi Arabien über 9,8 Milliarden Dollar erhalten - FAA-Strafen drohen anscheinend
Dow beende Handel niedriger -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Geldanlage-Seminar: Erfolgreich Geld anlegen? Vergessen Sie Superkräfte - was es braucht, ist Disziplin!
Implenia-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Banken bestätigen Syndikatskreditvertrag im Umfang von 800 Millionen Franken
Swiss Steel-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Tieferer Umsatz und Verlust im dritten Quartal
Bechtle-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Ausblick erhöht
SpaceX und Virgin Galactic droht weitere Konkurrenz - Raumfahrtunternehmen will an die Börse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beende Handel niedriger -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zogen am Mittwoch an. Anleger an der Wall Street greifen besonders bei Techwerten zu. In Fernost schlugen die Börsen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedlicher Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit