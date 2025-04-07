Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.04.2025 20:27:58

Netcompany - Treasury shares falling below 5% of share capital

Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
Company announcement
No. 12/2025

7 April 2025

Treasury shares falling below 5% of share capital

At the Annual General Meeting on 4 March 2025, a decision was passed to reduce the share capital by DKK 2,500,000 by cancelling 2,500,000 treasury shares.

As a result of the cancellation of the 2,500,000 treasury shares, Netcompany’s ownership of treasury shares is now below 5% of the total share capital cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

