Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 30/2024

18 July 2024

On 3 May 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting the future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 12 August 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 10 July 2024 to 17 July 2024:







Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 10-07-2024 7,733 291.01 2,250,393 11-07-2024 16,000 289.87 4,637,907 12-07-2024 9,297 290.72 2,702,859 15-07-2024 20,000 288.49 5,769,796 16-07-2024 8,721 285.28 2,487,936 17-07-2024 9,873 282.76 2,791,719 Accumulated for the period 71,624 - 20,640,611 Accumulated under the programme 626,719 - 191,669,388







Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 1,527,627 treasury shares corresponding to 3.1% of the total share capital.

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87





