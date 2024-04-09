|
09.04.2024 10:16:49
Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
Company announcement
No. 15/2024
9 April 2024
On 25 January 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of initiating the redistribution of DKK 2bn to shareholders in line with the midterm 2026 targets. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 1 May 2024.
Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.
The following transactions have been executed in the period 2 April 2024 to 8 April 2024:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|02-04-2024
|5,000
|292.53
|1,462,650
|03-04-2024
|6,000
|290.73
|1,744,380
|04-04-2024
|6,000
|294.75
|1,768,500
|05-04-2024
|6,000
|292.36
|1,754,160
|08-04-2024
|7,000
|288.10
|2,016,700
|Accumulated for the period
|30,000
|-
|8,746,390
|Accumulated under the programme
|410,000
|-
|117,783,770
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 792,849 treasury shares corresponding to 1.6% of the total share capital.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87
Attachments
- 15. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
- 15. Appendix - Information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period 2 April 2024 to 8 April 2024
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:
❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle
Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsicht vor US-Verbraucherpreisen: SMI zeigt sich am Dienstag schwächer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Auch in Deutschland dominiert Vorsicht den Handel. An den größten Börsen in Asien dominieren die Käufer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}