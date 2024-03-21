Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 41917613 / ISIN: DK0060952919]
21.03.2024 11:35:04

Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
286.50 DKK 0.49%
Company announcement
No. 13/2024

                                                 21 March 2024

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 25 January 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of initiating the redistribution of DKK 2bn to shareholders in line with the midterm 2026 targets. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 1 May 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 14 March 2024 to 20 March 2024:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
14-03-2024 10,000 283.74 2,837,400
15-03-2024 10,000 284.65 2,846,500
18-03-2024 10,000 286.76 2,867,600
19-03-2024 7,000 285.00 1,995,000
20-03-2024 7,000 286.71 2,006,970
Accumulated for the period44,000-12,553,470
Accumulated under the programme340,000-97,761,070

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 723,424 treasury shares corresponding to 1.4% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments


