Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 41917613 / ISIN: DK0060952919]
25.01.2024 15:32:47

Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
236.90 DKK 1.28%
Company Announcement
No. 03/2024
25 January 2024
                                                 

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 ("Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs”) granted under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP”).


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)Name André Rogaczewski
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CEO
b)Initial notification/Amendment

 		 Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
b)LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 
Identification code		 Shares

 DK0060952919
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition following the automatic vesting of 2,037 RSUs granted   under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 2,037 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		  Price(s)         Volume(s)
  DKK 0            2,037
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

 N/A
e)Date of the transaction 25 January 2024
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)Name Claus Jørgensen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status COO
b)Initial notification/Amendment

 		 Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
b)LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Shares

 DK0060952919
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition following the automatic vesting of 2,037 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 2,037 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		  Price(s)         Volume(s)
  DKK 0            2,037
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

 N/A
e)Date of the transaction 25 January 2024
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)Name Thomas Johansen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CFO
b)Initial notification/Amendment

 		 Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
b)LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 Identification code		 Shares

  DK0060952919
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition following the automatic vesting of 1,132 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 1,132 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		 Price(s)         Volume(s)
 DKK 0            1,132
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

 N/A
e)Date of the transaction 25 January 2024
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)



Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Thomas Johansen, CFO
+45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of Investor Relations
+45 60 62 60 87 

  

Attachment


