Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 41917613 / ISIN: DK0060952919]
18.08.2023 17:22:27

Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
Company announcement
No. 11/2023

                                                                                                                                                 18 August 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 ("Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
Name Åsa Riisberg
Reason for the notification
Position/status Member of the Board of Directors of Netcompany Group A/S
Initial notification/Amendment

 		 Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		 Shares

 

 DK0060952919
Nature of the transaction Acquisition
Price(s) and volume(s)

 		 Price(s)              Volume(s)
DKK 264.00        1,000
DKK 254.00        1,000
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

 Volume: 2,000

 Price: DKK 259.00 (weighted average)
Date of the transaction 16/18 August 2023
Place of the transaction  Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine K Boye, General Counsel 		 

+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33

Attachment


