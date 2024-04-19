|
Netcompany - Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme
Company announcement
No. 17/2024
19 April 2024
Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 25 January 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of initiating the redistribution of DKK 2bn to shareholders in line with the midterm 2026 targets. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme was set to end no later than 1 May 2024.
Today, Netcompany announces the final transactions carried out under the current share buyback programme.
The following transactions have been executed in the period 16 April 2024 to 18 April 2024:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|16-04-2024
|20,000
|258.08
|5,161,600
|17-04-2024
|20,000
|258.11
|5,162,200
|18-04-2024
|15,590
|255.11
|3,977,165
|Accumulated for the period
|55,590
|-
|14,300,965
|Accumulated under the programme
|530,590
|-
|149,998,715
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 913,439 treasury shares corresponding to 1.8% of the total share capital.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87
Attachments
- 17. Netcompany - Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme
- 17. Appendix - Information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period 16 April 2024 to 18 April 2024
