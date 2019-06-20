NetApp Revolutionizes Data Fabric to Dominate Hybrid Multicloud

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for hybrid cloud, today announced new solutions and services that allow customers to adopt and consume cloud on their terms. With today's announcement, NetApp is delivering a truly seamless hybrid multicloud experience that includes availability of NetApp® Cloud Data Services on NetApp HCI, the ability to expand with persistent storage across the biggest public clouds, and the ability for customers to manage, use, and pay for cloud services the way they want to.

The public cloud has created a new standard for IT that all industry leaders must match to provide the experience that users enjoy in the cloud and now demand on their premises. To be successful, organizations must fuel data-driven innovation by leveraging the cloud and modernizing their IT, bringing the power of the cloud to every part of their business through a seamless hybrid multicloud experience. Only NetApp, with its data fabric strategy, has what customers need to build a unique data fabric designed for their business -- in any cloud, in one experience.

"NetApp's data fabric offerings enable enterprises to seamlessly manage data across a multitude of IT infrastructures, covering on premises and multiple public cloud service platforms," said Deepak Mohan, research director, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies, IDC. "IDC research shows that the gap between businesses that embrace data and those that do not has dramatically widened over the past 3 years. As the c-suite increasingly prioritizes data as a strategic asset, NetApp's new multi-platform offerings empowers IT organizations with the flexibility and consistency needed to maximize the value potential of their data."

"Overall speed and flexibility between on-premises and cloud environments has been key to our adoption of NetApp's tech and Data Fabric strategy," said Konstantin Kostenarov, Ducati CTO. "As Ducati becomes a lifestyle brand and further expands our business across the world, our approach to data informs everything from strategy on the racetrack to how we design our products and engage with customers. NetApp is leading the charge in hybrid multicloud, and they are one of the best partners we trust to keep up as Ducati transforms on and off the racetrack."

"The way organizations invest in and consume IT resources continues to evolve -- hybrid multicloud is clearly now the de facto IT architecture," said NetApp CEO George Kurian. "This is a reality that NetApp has been preparing for many years with our Data Fabric strategy. Our close partnerships with major public cloud providers, historical leadership in storage and data management, and groundbreaking approach to creating hybrid multicloud environments with Kubernetes and advanced data services represent an important milestone. It is an exciting foundation for our customers to drive IT transformation today and for further innovation in the years to come."

Bring the public cloud experience on the premises to free developers to build anywhere

NetApp offers users a true hybrid multicloud experience with a consistent service consumption model across public clouds and on the premises. Now, customers can simplify effective infrastructure-as-a-service delivery on the premises and deliver new services and applications faster with NetApp Cloud Data Services on NetApp HCI, including:

NetApp Kubernetes Service on NetApp HCI. Provides an automated Kubernetes deployment engine, Application Marketplace, and Application Orchestration, now with NetApp HCI as a deployable region. Customers can meet the demands of the business by automating management complexities and without sacrificing performance for scale limits, freeing developers to move from idea to deployment in record time.

Provides an automated Kubernetes deployment engine, Application Marketplace, and Application Orchestration, now with NetApp HCI as a deployable region. Customers can meet the demands of the business by automating management complexities and without sacrificing performance for scale limits, freeing developers to move from idea to deployment in record time. Cloud Volumes on NetApp HCI. High-performance persistent storage, delivered through a streamlined and simplified user experience, in all major public clouds, now extended on the premises with NetApp HCI. Now, customers can simplify how they deploy and manage services across their premises and the public cloud in a frictionless, cloudlike consumption experience.

Manage your data on any of the world's biggest clouds

NetApp Cloud Data Services help customers transform their businesses by enabling them to take advantage of cloud innovation with enterprise data services that are consistently delivered across their choice of cloud. New enhancements in NetApp Cloud Data Services announced today include:

New beta release of Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud , along with Microsoft Azure's announcement last month of Azure NetApp Files, fulfills availability of fully managed, pay-as-you-go data services across your choice of the leading cloud providers.

, along with Microsoft Azure's announcement last month of Azure NetApp Files, fulfills availability of fully managed, pay-as-you-go data services across your choice of the leading cloud providers. New Cloud Volumes ONTAP® for Google Cloud offers the performance, availability, and data protection capabilities that organizations need to run their business-critical applications in Google Cloud.

Build your data fabric

A data fabric provides a common framework for a seamless hybrid multicloud experience. NetApp helps customers build their unique data fabric to discover, integrate, automate, optimize, protect, and secure their data, applications, and resources. New solutions and services introduced include:

New fabric orchestration toolset, the Fabric Orchestrator, provides a cloud data service to help customers discover, manage, automate, and govern all of their data, no matter where it resides.

the Fabric Orchestrator, provides a cloud data service to help customers discover, manage, automate, and govern all of their data, no matter where it resides. New pay-per-use offerings give customers the flexibility to manage, use, and pay for their hybrid multicloud environments. These new cloudlike, on-premises offerings are available in two options:

give customers the flexibility to manage, use, and pay for their hybrid multicloud environments. These new cloudlike, on-premises offerings are available in two options: Cloud Consumption for NetApp HCI. On-premises systems delivered as a radically simple, monthly payment model.

On-premises systems delivered as a radically simple, monthly payment model.

Cloud Volumes Service On Premises. Fully managed, pay-per-use, on-premises NetApp data storage service.

Fully managed, pay-per-use, on-premises NetApp data storage service. NetApp Cloud Insights is now available as a "freemium" offering with a free Basic edition for NetApp systems that includes NetApp HCI and NetApp AFF systems. The service also includes monitoring and placement optimization for NetApp HCI and NetApp Kubernetes Service in addition to real-time dashboards.

is now available as a "freemium" offering with a free Basic edition for NetApp systems that includes NetApp HCI and NetApp AFF systems. The service also includes monitoring and placement optimization for NetApp HCI and NetApp Kubernetes Service in addition to real-time dashboards. New NetApp Professional Services for the Data Fabric are now available to provide customers with the expertise and skillsets they need to design, implement, automate, and orchestrate a data fabric designed to meet their specific business needs.

