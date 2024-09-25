|
NetApp Powers the Future of AI with Intelligent Data Infrastructure
Innovations across NetApp portfolio and collaborations with industry leaders including NVIDIA drive business outcomes with AISINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2024 – NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced new developments in its collaboration with industry leaders to accelerate AI innovation. By providing the intelligent data infrastructure required to make GenAI work, NetApp is helping organizations tap into one of the most important developments for business and IT in the last decade.
GenAI powers practical and highly visible use cases for business innovation such as generating content, summarizing large amounts of information, and responding to questions. Gartner research predicts that spending on AI software will grow to $297.9 billion by 2027 and that GenAI will account for over one-third of that. The key to success in the AI era is mastery over governable, trusted, and traceable data.
Yesterday, NetApp CEO George Kurian kicked off NetApp INSIGHT 2024 with an expansive vision of this era of data intelligence. A large part of the AI challenge is a data challenge, and Kurian laid out a vision for how intelligent data infrastructure can ensure the relevant data is secure, governed, and always updated to feed a unified, integrated GenAI stack.
Today at NetApp INSIGHT, NetApp will be unveiling further innovations in intelligent data infrastructure, including a transformative vision for AI running on NetApp ONTAP®, the leading operating system for unified storage. Specifically, NetApp's vision includes:
NetApp continues to innovate with the AI ecosystem:
"Implementing AI requires a collection of finely tuned pieces of technology infrastructure to work together perfectly," said Mike Leone, Practice Director, Data Analytics & AI, Enterprise Strategy Group, part of TechTarget. "NetApp delivers robust storage and data management capabilities to help customers run and support their AI data pipelines. But storage is one piece of the puzzle. By collaborating with other industry-leading vendors in the AI infrastructure space, NetApp customers can be confident that their compute, networking, storage, and AI software solutions will integrate seamlessly to drive AI innovation."
About NetApp
NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry's best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world's biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
